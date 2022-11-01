Close menu
National League
EastleighEastleigh19:45ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: Silverlake Stadium, England

Eastleigh v Scunthorpe United

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 2Camp
  • 3Kelly
  • 10Hesketh
  • 7Carter
  • 5Martin
  • 8Cissé
  • 12Langston
  • 14Abrahams
  • 16McKiernan
  • 21Rutherford

Substitutes

  • 4Atangana
  • 17Harper
  • 20Oyenuga
  • 25Willson
  • 30Ebanks

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Dewhurst
  • 2Ogle
  • 3O'Malley
  • 12Rowe
  • 8Beestin
  • 6Boyce
  • 9Nuttall
  • 13Lavery
  • 19Butterfield
  • 24Ntlhe
  • 25Apter

Substitutes

  • 15Taft
  • 16Foster
  • 20Wilson
  • 30Pugh
  • 37Poulter
Referee:
Elliot Swallow

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County16123144143039
2Wrexham16113246172936
3Chesterfield1694331211031
4Solihull Moors1685333171629
5Woking1683529181127
6Boreham Wood167632216627
7Southend167542011926
8Bromley167362320324
9Barnet167363335-224
10York176562017323
11Dag & Red176562934-523
12Eastleigh166461619-322
13Dorking166373037-721
14Aldershot166282423120
15Maidenhead United166281520-520
16Wealdstone165471726-919
17Altrincham164662332-918
18Halifax165381424-1018
19Oldham164481725-816
20Scunthorpe163672331-815
21Yeovil162861319-614
22Gateshead162771927-813
23Maidstone United163491837-1913
24Torquay1624101332-1910
