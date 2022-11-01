Eastleigh v Scunthorpe United

EastleighEastleigh19:45ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Line-ups
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 2Camp
- 3Kelly
- 10Hesketh
- 7Carter
- 5Martin
- 8Cissé
- 12Langston
- 14Abrahams
- 16McKiernan
- 21Rutherford
Substitutes
- 4Atangana
- 17Harper
- 20Oyenuga
- 25Willson
- 30Ebanks
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Dewhurst
- 2Ogle
- 3O'Malley
- 12Rowe
- 8Beestin
- 6Boyce
- 9Nuttall
- 13Lavery
- 19Butterfield
- 24Ntlhe
- 25Apter
Substitutes
- 15Taft
- 16Foster
- 20Wilson
- 30Pugh
- 37Poulter
- Referee:
- Elliot Swallow
Match report to follow.