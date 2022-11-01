Close menu
National League
BarnetBarnet19:45SouthendSouthend United
Venue: The Hive Stadium, England

Barnet v Southend United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 6Okimo
  • 4Collinge
  • 33De Havilland
  • 21Wynter
  • 28Woods
  • 14Pritchard
  • 11Kanu
  • 32Shields
  • 7Hall
  • 9Kabamba

Substitutes

  • 5Armstrong
  • 16Flanagan
  • 18Smith
  • 23Beard
  • 31Azaze

Southend

Formation 5-3-2

  • 30Andeng-Ndi
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 5Hobson
  • 6Kensdale
  • 16Taylor
  • 22Lopata
  • 7Bridge
  • 17Miley
  • 18Fonguck
  • 11Powell
  • 19Wreh

Substitutes

  • 4Lomas
  • 8Husin
  • 9Murphy
  • 20Cosgrave
  • 24Demetriou
Referee:
Alan Dale

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County16123144143039
2Wrexham16113246172936
3Chesterfield1694331211031
4Solihull Moors1685333171629
5Woking1683529181127
6Boreham Wood167632216627
7Southend167542011926
8Bromley167362320324
9Barnet167363335-224
10York176562017323
11Dag & Red176562934-523
12Eastleigh166461619-322
13Dorking166373037-721
14Aldershot166282423120
15Maidenhead United166281520-520
16Wealdstone165471726-919
17Altrincham164662332-918
18Halifax165381424-1018
19Oldham164481725-816
20Scunthorpe163672331-815
21Yeovil162861319-614
22Gateshead162771927-813
23Maidstone United163491837-1913
24Torquay1624101332-1910
View full National League table

