Queen's Park v Greenock Morton

Match ends, Queen's Park 1, Morton 2.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ferrie
- 12DavidsonSubstituted forBoatengat 45'minutes
- 66Eze
- 4Kilday
- 3Robson
- 10McPakeSubstituted forWilliamsonat 45'minutes
- 42BoatengBooked at 70mins
- 8Thomson
- 11Thomas
- 21SavourySubstituted forMooreat 66'minutes
- 23MurraySubstituted forKennyat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Naismith
- 7Longridge
- 9Kenny
- 14Moore
- 17Heraghty
- 19Williamson
- 25Bannon
- 27Jarrett
- 47Boateng
Morton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1SchwakeBooked at 69mins
- 23GrimshawBooked at 32mins
- 5Baird
- 4O'Connor
- 3Strapp
- 21Gillespie
- 8Blues
- 17McGrattanSubstituted forKingat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14CrawfordBooked at 60mins
- 7KabiaSubstituted forMcGregorat 83'minutes
- 9Muirhead
Substitutes
- 2Pignatiello
- 16Hynes
- 20Green
- 24McGregor
- 25King
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 471
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 1, Morton 2.
Post update
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dom Thomas (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Johnny Kenny (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Alex King (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Alex King (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by David Boateng (Queen's Park).
Post update
Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Thomson (Queen's Park).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Lewis McGregor replaces Jaze Kabia.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Thomson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Williamson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Jaze Kabia (Morton).
Post update
David Boateng (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jack Baird (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Johnny Kenny (Queen's Park).
Post update
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Thomson (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.