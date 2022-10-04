Close menu
Scottish Championship
Queen's ParkQueen's Park1MortonGreenock Morton2

Queen's Park v Greenock Morton

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ferrie
  • 12DavidsonSubstituted forBoatengat 45'minutes
  • 66Eze
  • 4Kilday
  • 3Robson
  • 10McPakeSubstituted forWilliamsonat 45'minutes
  • 42BoatengBooked at 70mins
  • 8Thomson
  • 11Thomas
  • 21SavourySubstituted forMooreat 66'minutes
  • 23MurraySubstituted forKennyat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Naismith
  • 7Longridge
  • 9Kenny
  • 14Moore
  • 17Heraghty
  • 19Williamson
  • 25Bannon
  • 27Jarrett
  • 47Boateng

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1SchwakeBooked at 69mins
  • 23GrimshawBooked at 32mins
  • 5Baird
  • 4O'Connor
  • 3Strapp
  • 21Gillespie
  • 8Blues
  • 17McGrattanSubstituted forKingat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14CrawfordBooked at 60mins
  • 7KabiaSubstituted forMcGregorat 83'minutes
  • 9Muirhead

Substitutes

  • 2Pignatiello
  • 16Hynes
  • 20Green
  • 24McGregor
  • 25King
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
471

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queen's Park 1, Morton 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queen's Park 1, Morton 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dom Thomas (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Johnny Kenny (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Booking

    Alex King (Morton) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Alex King (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by David Boateng (Queen's Park).

  9. Post update

    Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jack Thomson (Queen's Park).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Lewis McGregor replaces Jaze Kabia.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Thomson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Williamson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jaze Kabia (Morton).

  15. Post update

    David Boateng (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Jack Baird (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Johnny Kenny (Queen's Park).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Thomson (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle852121111017
2Queen's Park95131413116
3Ayr84221411314
4Inverness CT8422129314
5Dundee94141614213
6Cove Rangers93241414011
7Morton9324913-411
8Raith Rovers8305811-39
9Hamilton8143712-57
10Arbroath8125512-75
View full Scottish Championship table

