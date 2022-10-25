Close menu
Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United19:45Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Venue: Somerset Park

Ayr United v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT126331511421
2Partick Thistle116232317620
3Queen's Park126241919020
4Ayr115332215718
5Dundee125341916318
6Morton125341513218
7Raith Rovers125161313016
8Cove Rangers123361620-412
9Arbroath12246815-710
10Hamilton12246920-1110
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport