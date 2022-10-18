Close menu
Scottish League One
ClydeClyde0DunfermlineDunfermline1

Clyde v Dunfermline Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Parry
  • 2Lyon
  • 4McLean
  • 3GrantBooked at 48mins
  • 5Thicot
  • 22Craig
  • 19Cuddihy
  • 6GrantBooked at 32mins
  • 8GomisBooked at 31mins
  • 10Cunningham
  • 9Allan

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 15Scullion
  • 16McDonald
  • 17Cameron
  • 21Mullen
  • 23Nyamsi Hendji
  • 25Sula

Dunfermline

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Mehmet
  • 15Fisher
  • 4Benedictus
  • 12Breen
  • 2ComrieBooked at 42mins
  • 26Todd
  • 8ChalmersBooked at 28mins
  • 3Edwards
  • 11Mochrie
  • 9Wighton
  • 10Todorov

Substitutes

  • 5Hamilton
  • 6MacDonald
  • 14McCann
  • 20Little
  • 21Ritchie-Hosler
  • 25Beagley
  • 27Young
  • 28Tod
  • 30Mahon
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Jordan Allan (Clyde).

  2. Post update

    Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Wighton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rhys Breen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Wighton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Benedictus (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  10. Booking

    Peter Grant (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Chris Mochrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Peter Grant (Clyde).

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Clyde 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Clyde 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ross Cunningham (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sam Fisher (Dunfermline Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Jordan Allan (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Booking

    Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Jon Craig (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline117401641225
2Falkirk1163220101021
3FC Edinburgh117042114721
4Montrose115331710718
5Alloa115151918116
6Airdrieonians114342018215
7Queen of Sth113441717013
8Kelty Hearts11416816-813
9Clyde112181424-107
10Peterhead11128829-215
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories