Clyde v Dunfermline Athletic

Hand ball by Jordan Allan (Clyde).
Line-ups
Clyde
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Parry
- 2Lyon
- 4McLean
- 3GrantBooked at 48mins
- 5Thicot
- 22Craig
- 19Cuddihy
- 6GrantBooked at 32mins
- 8GomisBooked at 31mins
- 10Cunningham
- 9Allan
Substitutes
- 11Roberts
- 15Scullion
- 16McDonald
- 17Cameron
- 21Mullen
- 23Nyamsi Hendji
- 25Sula
Dunfermline
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Mehmet
- 15Fisher
- 4Benedictus
- 12Breen
- 2ComrieBooked at 42mins
- 26Todd
- 8ChalmersBooked at 28mins
- 3Edwards
- 11Mochrie
- 9Wighton
- 10Todorov
Substitutes
- 5Hamilton
- 6MacDonald
- 14McCann
- 20Little
- 21Ritchie-Hosler
- 25Beagley
- 27Young
- 28Tod
- 30Mahon
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Craig Wighton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Rhys Breen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Craig Wighton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Kyle Benedictus (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Peter Grant (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Mochrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Peter Grant (Clyde).
Second Half
Second Half begins Clyde 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Clyde 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1.
Attempt blocked. Ross Cunningham (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Sam Fisher (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jordan Allan (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jon Craig (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.