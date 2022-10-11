Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South

Match ends, Kelty Hearts 1, Queen of the South 0.
Line-ups
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Jamieson
- 28Thomson
- 4O'Ware
- 3Peggie
- 5MartinSubstituted forLoganat 52'minutes
- 26Lyon
- 8LowSubstituted forBarjonasat 64'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 12TidserSubstituted forMcNabat 78'minutes
- 7Cardle
- 11HigginbothamBooked at 77mins
- 22Agyeman
Substitutes
- 2Logan
- 10Barjonas
- 15Hill
- 16McNab
- 19McGill
- 20Campbell
- 21Cameron
- 25Doherty
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Fox
- 12McKenna
- 2McKay
- 16EastSubstituted forQuitongoat 80'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 17HendrieBooked at 74mins
- 6CochraneSubstituted forMcGroryat 57'minutes
- 4WilsonSubstituted forGibsonat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Todd
- 10ConnellySubstituted forMurrayat 56'minutes
- 7PatonBooked at 44minsSubstituted forBangeat 73'minutes
- 9Reilly
Substitutes
- 1Currie
- 3Quitongo
- 11Murray
- 15McGrory
- 18McKechnie
- 19Ruth
- 20Irving
- 22Bange
- 27Gibson
- Referee:
- Iain Snedden
- Attendance:
- 548
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kelty Hearts 1, Queen of the South 0.
Booking
Lewis Gibson (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Reis Peggie (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Gibson (Queen of the South).
Post update
Jason Thomson (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South).
Post update
Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Lewis Gibson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Darren Lyon (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rico Quitongo (Queen of the South).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ewan Bange (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Cammy Logan.
Post update
Cammy Logan (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ewan Bange (Queen of the South).
Post update
Foul by Robbie McNab (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Rico Quitongo (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Darren Lyon (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rico Quitongo (Queen of the South).