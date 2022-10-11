Close menu
Scottish League One
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts1Queen of SthQueen of the South0

Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Jamieson
  • 28Thomson
  • 4O'Ware
  • 3Peggie
  • 5MartinSubstituted forLoganat 52'minutes
  • 26Lyon
  • 8LowSubstituted forBarjonasat 64'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 12TidserSubstituted forMcNabat 78'minutes
  • 7Cardle
  • 11HigginbothamBooked at 77mins
  • 22Agyeman

Substitutes

  • 2Logan
  • 10Barjonas
  • 15Hill
  • 16McNab
  • 19McGill
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Cameron
  • 25Doherty

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Fox
  • 12McKenna
  • 2McKay
  • 16EastSubstituted forQuitongoat 80'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 17HendrieBooked at 74mins
  • 6CochraneSubstituted forMcGroryat 57'minutes
  • 4WilsonSubstituted forGibsonat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Todd
  • 10ConnellySubstituted forMurrayat 56'minutes
  • 7PatonBooked at 44minsSubstituted forBangeat 73'minutes
  • 9Reilly

Substitutes

  • 1Currie
  • 3Quitongo
  • 11Murray
  • 15McGrory
  • 18McKechnie
  • 19Ruth
  • 20Irving
  • 22Bange
  • 27Gibson
Referee:
Iain Snedden
Attendance:
548

Match Stats

Home TeamKelty HeartsAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home16
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kelty Hearts 1, Queen of the South 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kelty Hearts 1, Queen of the South 0.

  3. Booking

    Lewis Gibson (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Reis Peggie (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Gibson (Queen of the South).

  6. Post update

    Jason Thomson (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).

  9. Post update

    Lewis Gibson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Darren Lyon (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rico Quitongo (Queen of the South).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ewan Bange (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Cammy Logan.

  14. Post update

    Cammy Logan (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ewan Bange (Queen of the South).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Robbie McNab (Kelty Hearts).

  17. Post update

    Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Booking

    Rico Quitongo (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Darren Lyon (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rico Quitongo (Queen of the South).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Edinburgh107032113821
2Dunfermline95401441019
3Falkirk9522169717
4Montrose10523169717
5Airdrieonians104332016415
6Alloa94141715213
7Queen of Sth102441517-210
8Kelty Hearts10316615-910
9Clyde92161321-87
10Peterhead10127827-195
View full Scottish League One table

