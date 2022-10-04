Close menu
Scottish League One
MontroseMontrose4AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians2

Montrose v Airdrieonians

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lennox
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 12Gardyne
  • 20Mackinnon
  • 15Whatley
  • 24BallantyneSubstituted forWatsonat 76'minutes
  • 10MilneSubstituted forBrownat 58'minutes
  • 18WrightSubstituted forJohnstonat 62'minutes
  • 9McAllisterSubstituted forLyonsat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Watson
  • 11Lyons
  • 16Johnston
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Middleton
  • 22Brown

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Henderson
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 16Watson
  • 6FordyceSubstituted forTaylor-Sinclairat 45'minutes
  • 19Deveney
  • 10FrizzellSubstituted forJamiesonat 10'minutes
  • 21TelferSubstituted forMcMasterat 83'minutes
  • 4McCabe
  • 17DevennySubstituted forMcGillat 80'minutes
  • 9Gallagher
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor-Sinclair
  • 14McMaster
  • 15Jamieson
  • 23McGill
  • 43Hutton
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
348

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away24
Shots on Target
Home9
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Montrose 4, Airdrieonians 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Montrose 4, Airdrieonians 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Euan Deveney (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Seán Dillon.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Seán Dillon.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.

  8. Post update

    Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).

  11. Post update

    Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dean McMaster (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Montrose 4, Airdrieonians 2. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Brown.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Dean McMaster replaces Charlie Telfer.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Euan Deveney (Airdrieonians).

  17. Post update

    Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Jamieson (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Gabriel McGill replaces Justin Devenny.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Montrose 3, Airdrieonians 2. Craig Johnston (Montrose) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Whatley.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline642081714
2FC Edinburgh6402148612
3Montrose632172511
4Airdrieonians6321108211
5Falkirk631298110
6Alloa6303141049
7Clyde6213121117
8Queen of Sth6123711-45
9Kelty Hearts6114311-84
10Peterhead6015418-141
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories