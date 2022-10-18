Falkirk v Alloa Athletic

Nicky Hogarth (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Falkirk
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 31Hogarth
- 22McKay
- 6Donaldson
- 5Henderson
- 15McCann
- 11McGuffie
- 4McGinn
- 10Nesbitt
- 7Morrison
- 18Oliver
- 9Alegría
Substitutes
- 8Hetherington
- 12Martin
- 14Yeats
- 16Ross
- 19Burrell
- 21Lawal
- 26Mackie
- 29Malcolm
- 73Kennedy
Alloa
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Hogarth
- 2Taggart
- 23Devine
- 14Stanger
- 3Church
- 7Cawley
- 8Robertson
- 15MacIver
- 11Miller
- 25Offord
- 18Sammon
Substitutes
- 1Muir
- 4Howie
- 5Graham
- 10Rodden
- 12Scougall
- 16King
- 19Buchanan
- 22McLaren
- 24Rankin
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by David Devine (Alloa Athletic).
Post update
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Liam Henderson.
Post update
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Falkirk).
Post update
Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Liam Henderson (Falkirk).
Post update
Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Falkirk 3, Alloa Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Falkirk 3, Alloa Athletic 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 3, Alloa Athletic 0. Juan Alegría (Falkirk) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callumn Morrison.
Post update
Foul by Gary Oliver (Falkirk).
Post update
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Juan Alegría (Falkirk).
Post update
George Stanger (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Craig McGuffie (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Church (Alloa Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieran Offord (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Foul by Juan Alegría (Falkirk).