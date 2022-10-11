Elgin City v Albion Rovers

Match ends, Elgin City 1, Albion Rovers 0.
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Hoban
- 2Cairns
- 5Dolzanski
- 6DraperBooked at 90mins
- 3NicolsonBooked at 80minsSubstituted forAllenat 90+2'minutes
- 10LawrenceSubstituted forAntoniazziat 58'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 7DingwallBooked at 90mins
- 11MacEwanSubstituted forFindlayat 58'minutes
- 4McHardySubstituted forYoungat 62'minutes
- 8Mailer
- 9HesterSubstituted forAndersonat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Allen
- 14Anderson
- 15Young
- 16MacInnes
- 17Antoniazzi
- 18Sopel
- 19Findlay
- 21McHale
Albion
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Leighfield
- 2FernieSubstituted forWrightat 84'minutes
- 5GrahamBooked at 27mins
- 4SonkurBooked at 62mins
- 3Wilson
- 6FlemingSubstituted forDuncanat 85'minutes
- 11Reilly
- 8LeslieSubstituted forFaganat 84'minutes
- 20KiddSubstituted forRobertsat 65'minutes
- 7Wilson
- 10Paton
Substitutes
- 9Roberts
- 14Testa
- 15McColl
- 16Duncan
- 17Smith
- 18Dolan
- 19Wright
- 21Fagan
- Referee:
- Greg Soutar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 1, Albion Rovers 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Paton (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).
Post update
Ewan Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ayrton Sonkur (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Fin Allen replaces Lewis Nicolson.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Jevan Anderson replaces Kane Hester.
Post update
Adam Fernie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Nicolson (Elgin City).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ross Draper (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ross Draper (Elgin City).
Post update
Foul by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).
Post update
Michael Paton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Christian Antoniazzi (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.