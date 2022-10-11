Close menu
Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City1AlbionAlbion Rovers0

Elgin City v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Hoban
  • 2Cairns
  • 5Dolzanski
  • 6DraperBooked at 90mins
  • 3NicolsonBooked at 80minsSubstituted forAllenat 90+2'minutes
  • 10LawrenceSubstituted forAntoniazziat 58'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 7DingwallBooked at 90mins
  • 11MacEwanSubstituted forFindlayat 58'minutes
  • 4McHardySubstituted forYoungat 62'minutes
  • 8Mailer
  • 9HesterSubstituted forAndersonat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Allen
  • 14Anderson
  • 15Young
  • 16MacInnes
  • 17Antoniazzi
  • 18Sopel
  • 19Findlay
  • 21McHale

Albion

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Leighfield
  • 2FernieSubstituted forWrightat 84'minutes
  • 5GrahamBooked at 27mins
  • 4SonkurBooked at 62mins
  • 3Wilson
  • 6FlemingSubstituted forDuncanat 85'minutes
  • 11Reilly
  • 8LeslieSubstituted forFaganat 84'minutes
  • 20KiddSubstituted forRobertsat 65'minutes
  • 7Wilson
  • 10Paton

Substitutes

  • 9Roberts
  • 14Testa
  • 15McColl
  • 16Duncan
  • 17Smith
  • 18Dolan
  • 19Wright
  • 21Fagan
Referee:
Greg Soutar

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home19
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Elgin City 1, Albion Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Elgin City 1, Albion Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Paton (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Booking

    Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).

  6. Post update

    Ewan Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ayrton Sonkur (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Fin Allen replaces Lewis Nicolson.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Jevan Anderson replaces Kane Hester.

  10. Post update

    Adam Fernie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Nicolson (Elgin City).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Booking

    Ross Draper (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ross Draper (Elgin City).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).

  17. Post update

    Michael Paton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers).

  19. Post update

    Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Booking

    Christian Antoniazzi (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton107121712522
2Stirling1062224101420
3Stenhousemuir105231918117
4Elgin104422217516
5East Fife104241414014
6Bonnyrigg Rose104151313013
7Stranraer103341621-512
8Annan Athletic102351222-109
9Albion10226913-48
10Forfar102261016-68
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories