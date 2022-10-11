Close menu
Scottish League Two
Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose2Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic0

Bonnyrigg Rose v Annan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Bonnyrigg Rose

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Weir
  • 4Young
  • 6Horne
  • 17Doan
  • 2BrettSubstituted forGrigorat 33'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 8StewartBooked at 54mins
  • 10Currie
  • 22Connolly
  • 19Gray
  • 7MitchellSubstituted forGrayat 83'minutes
  • 14HunterSubstituted forMcGachieat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Wilson
  • 9McGachie
  • 11Gray
  • 12Hall
  • 15Grigor
  • 25Andrews

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Steele
  • 5Hooper
  • 6Kilsby
  • 3Lowdon
  • 9HunterSubstituted forBarnesat 77'minutes
  • 7Wallace
  • 4Lyon
  • 8LuissintBooked at 62minsSubstituted forDochertyat 70'minutes
  • 11GallowaySubstituted forMcCartneyat 71'minutes
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 15Barnes
  • 16Williamson
  • 17Docherty
  • 18McCartney
  • 19McMenamin
Referee:
Peter Stuart
Attendance:
589

Match Stats

Home TeamBonnyrigg RoseAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 2, Annan Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 2, Annan Athletic 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Max Kilsby (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lee Currie (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  5. Post update

    Reece Lyon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kieran McGachie (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  7. Post update

    Max Kilsby (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kieran McGachie (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  9. Post update

    Roan Steele (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Bonnyrigg Rose. Ross Gray replaces Kieran Mitchell.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bonnyrigg Rose. Kieran McGachie replaces George Hunter.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kerr Young (Bonnyrigg Rose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Bonnyrigg Rose. Conceded by Greg Fleming.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Connolly (Bonnyrigg Rose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Bonnyrigg Rose. Conceded by Scott Hooper.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Charlie Barnes replaces Lewis Hunter.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Rob McCartney replaces Josh Galloway.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Dominic Docherty replaces Benjamin Luissint.

  19. Booking

    Josh Grigor (Bonnyrigg Rose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josh Grigor (Bonnyrigg Rose).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton107121712522
2Stirling1062224101420
3Stenhousemuir105231918117
4Elgin104422217516
5East Fife104241414014
6Bonnyrigg Rose104151313013
7Stranraer103341621-512
8Annan Athletic102351222-109
9Albion10226913-48
10Forfar102261016-68
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories