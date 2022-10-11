Bonnyrigg Rose v Annan Athletic

Match ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 2, Annan Athletic 0.
Line-ups
Bonnyrigg Rose
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Weir
- 4Young
- 6Horne
- 17Doan
- 2BrettSubstituted forGrigorat 33'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 8StewartBooked at 54mins
- 10Currie
- 22Connolly
- 19Gray
- 7MitchellSubstituted forGrayat 83'minutes
- 14HunterSubstituted forMcGachieat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Wilson
- 9McGachie
- 11Gray
- 12Hall
- 15Grigor
- 25Andrews
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Fleming
- 2Steele
- 5Hooper
- 6Kilsby
- 3Lowdon
- 9HunterSubstituted forBarnesat 77'minutes
- 7Wallace
- 4Lyon
- 8LuissintBooked at 62minsSubstituted forDochertyat 70'minutes
- 11GallowaySubstituted forMcCartneyat 71'minutes
- 10Goss
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 15Barnes
- 16Williamson
- 17Docherty
- 18McCartney
- 19McMenamin
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
- Attendance:
- 589
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bonnyrigg Rose 2, Annan Athletic 0.
Attempt missed. Max Kilsby (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Lee Currie (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Reece Lyon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kieran McGachie (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Max Kilsby (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran McGachie (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Roan Steele (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Bonnyrigg Rose. Ross Gray replaces Kieran Mitchell.
Substitution, Bonnyrigg Rose. Kieran McGachie replaces George Hunter.
Attempt missed. Kerr Young (Bonnyrigg Rose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Bonnyrigg Rose. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
Attempt saved. Callum Connolly (Bonnyrigg Rose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Bonnyrigg Rose. Conceded by Scott Hooper.
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Charlie Barnes replaces Lewis Hunter.
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Rob McCartney replaces Josh Galloway.
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Dominic Docherty replaces Benjamin Luissint.
Josh Grigor (Bonnyrigg Rose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Grigor (Bonnyrigg Rose).