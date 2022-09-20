East Fife v Stenhousemuir

East FifeEast Fife19:45StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|7
|7
|0
|0
|15
|3
|12
|21
|2
|Stirling
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|8
|4
|11
|3
|East Fife
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|9
|0
|11
|4
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8
|7
|1
|10
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|7
|3
|1
|3
|11
|13
|-2
|10
|6
|Annan Athletic
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|8
|7
|Elgin
|7
|1
|4
|2
|13
|14
|-1
|7
|8
|Forfar
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|9
|Stranraer
|7
|1
|3
|3
|9
|15
|-6
|6
|10
|Albion
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|9
|-3
|5