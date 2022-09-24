Forfar Athletic v Stirling Albion

Foul by Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic).
Line-ups
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 2Nditi
- 4Whyte
- 6Hutton
- 3Brindley
- 7Thomson
- 10SlaterSubstituted forAbedat 23'minutes
- 12Moore
- 11McCluskey
- 9Aitken
- 17Armour
Substitutes
- 8Jack
- 14Ferguson
- 20Harkins
- 22Abed
- 23Irvine
- 24Hanratty
- 31Kennedy
- 33Flanagan
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Currie
- 2McGeachie
- 4McLean
- 5McGregor
- 3Clark
- 19Fotheringham
- 10Leitch
- 12Banner
- 15Moore
- 9Carrick
- 23Thomson
Substitutes
- 7Dunsmore
- 8Davidson
- 11Denholm
- 14Burns
- 17Law
- 18Clark
- Referee:
- Dan McFarlane
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Tarek Abed replaces Craig Slater because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Stefan McCluskey (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Blair Currie.
Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Ben Armour (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stefan McCluskey (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic).
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Foul by Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).