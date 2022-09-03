Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mahlon Romeo made 190 league appearances for Millwall before joining Portsmouth on loan

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has told Mahlon Romeo he has to "deal with" the sort of hostile reception the defender received at former club Millwall.

The Bluebirds lost 2-0 at the Den, where Romeo was targeted by home fans.

Romeo reacted at the final whistle and Morison said: "He will have to deal with it and get on with it. That's life.

"It's a lot easier to do it when you [Millwall fans] win the game as well."

Former Millwall player Morison added: "I think he (Romeo) handled it amazingly well from the first minute until the end, but this shouldn't be the focus of this conversation.

"The focus should be purely talking about football. To be honest, I didn't expect to be having this conversation - I hadn't really thought about it. I thought he handled it very well."

Morison's Millwall counterpart also praised Romeo, who spent seven years at the club and joined Cardiff ahead of the 2022-23 season.

"Mahlon is a really good lad. He is a really popular player for us and played a lot of games for Millwall," Gary Rowett said.

"That's all I can say. When you go back to your own clubs, you know it's not going to be a nice reception. I'm not condoning it but I thought he handled it really well. It was an afternoon when he had to show that character and he did.

"He is a good lad and I wish him all the best."

Morison and his team were left to rue the two occasions they rattled the woodwork with Sheyi Ojo and Mark Harris denied.

But he also urged his players to show greater resilience when they go behind.

"We need to get rid of this little bit of a soft underbelly that we've got. Once we concede we don't seem to be able to fight back," said Morison.

He added: "The games we won we were very good and the games we've drawn we were very good and the games we've lost we haven't been as good.

"I'm not sitting here and worrying about the fact that we've only had two draws in the last five.

"We look at the performances and the performance on the whole today wasn't good enough."