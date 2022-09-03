Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Jay Stansfield came off the bench to make his Exeter debut

Exeter boss Matt Taylor says he was left struggling for words following Jay Stansfield's debut for the club.

The 19-year-old Fulham loanee came off the bench in Saturday's League One victory over MK Dons.

He wore the number nine shirt, once worn by his father and Grecians favourite Adam, who died aged just 31 in 2010 from bowel cancer.

"I'm never an emotional person but that was one where you start choking up a little bit," Taylor said.

England Under-20s striker Stansfield was born in Exeter at a time when his dad was a player at St James Park.

He played more than 140 games for the Devon club across four seasons, scoring 37 goals.

His son progressed through the Grecians academy before moving to Fulham in August 2019. He joined the League One club on a season-long loan on Friday, having made his Premier League debut last month.

Stansfield got a standing ovation as he came off the bench to replace Sam Nombe in the 79th minute.

Exeter assistant boss Wayne Carlisle was a former team-mate of Adam Stansfield

"I don't think I can describe it in terms of words, to be honest to you. It means everything to us so it must mean even more to him," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"What a proud moment for himself, his family and everyone associated with the Stansfield family.

"He made an impact as well."

Stansfield almost doubled his side's lead with a low shot which flashed just wide of the far post.

"I know Wayne Carlisle will have been the same [choked up] because we played with his dad," Taylor added.

"We were around the club when his dad passed away and that was a tragic moment for everyone involved, but none more so than the family.

"To see them in the strength of the position they're in at the moment, and with Jay playing Premier League football and now coming on loan to us, hopefully we've added a little bit of joy to their lives.

"It's not just about today, it's about his future impact on the club."