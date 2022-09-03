Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Glens turn on style in second half to see off Newry

Glentoran returned to the top of the Irish Premiership table as three second-half goals gave them a 3-0 home win over Newry City at The Oval.

Bobby Burns, Ally Roy and Paddy McClean scored for the Glens, who leapfrog Coleraine at the summit.

Robbie McDaid got his first goal for Linfield as they returned to winning ways by beating Ballymena United 4-0.

In-form Cliftonville beat Portadown 2-1, while Carrick Rangers drew 2-2 with 10-man Glenavon.

Andy Mitchell and Curtis Allen both scored spectacular goals for Rangers, while the Lurgan Blues had Robbie Garrett sent off in the second half for a straight red card.

Unbeaten Glentoran had lost the early-season Premiership lead on Friday night when Coleraine hammered Dungannon Swifts, but they moved a point ahead of the Bannsiders with their home victory over Newry.

The first half was frustrating for the Glens, who had a few half chances but could not break down a resolute Newry defence.

The deadlock was finally broken with 20 minutes left on the clock, as sustained pressure from the Glens led to Burns popping up in the box and finding the back of the net.

The east Belfast outfit then added a second just minutes later as substitute Roy grabbed his first goal for the club.

Glentoran then scored a third with less than five minutes left on the clock as McClean saw his superb headed effort find the far right corner past Steven Maguire in the Newry City goal.

McDaid opens Linfield account in comfortable win

Watch: Linfield bounce back with with victory over Ballymena

Linfield's win over Ballymena at the Showgrounds came after they had followed their Europa Conference League misery by losing away to Carrick Rangers last Sunday.

Their first-half dominance eventually paid dividends six minutes before the interval when Chris Shields' ball forward was flicked on by McDaid. Ballymena defender Kym Nelson left his attempted back-header short, with Joel Cooper racing clear to fire through goalkeeper Sean O'Neill's legs.

The visitors doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time when Stephen Fallon dug out a deep cross from the left and, after O'Neill and his defenders hesitated, Kirk Millar was on hand to smash home the loose ball.

Two goals in quick succession around the hour mark put the outcome beyond any doubt.

After the Blues had two penalty appeals turned down early in the second half, referee Jamie Robinson eventually pointed to the spot on 59 minutes after adjudging that Scot Whiteside had handled Kyle McClean's shot and Shields confidently sent O'Neill the wrong way from the spot.

Just three minutes later it was 4-0 as Fallon burst into the left hand side of the penalty area and cut the ball back for the in-rushing McDaid to volley home his first goal since his summer move from Glentoran.

Cliftonville make it four wins from four

Cliftonville edge out Portadown at Shamrock Park

Cliftonville saw off a spirited Portadown at Shamrock Park to take their winning streak in the Irish Premiership to four matches.

It was the perfect start for the Reds with Rory Hale firing the ball into the bottom corner after only three minutes.

On 25 minutes Ryan Curran made it two with a close-range finish from a corner kick, but Jordan Jenkins pulled one back for the Ports less than two minutes later with a nice finish from just inside the area.

The Ports were like a different team for the remainder of the first half, but in the second half Cliftonville wrestled back control of the fixture and will be disappointed they did not add a third.

Portadown remain pointless but can perhaps take solace in their first goal from open play in the league.

Spectacular Carrick goals earn draw against 10-man Glenavon

Glenavon survived the final half hour with 10 men as they played out a dramatic 2-2 draw with Carrick.

Gary Hamilton's side took the lead after 10 minutes when Matthew Fitzpatrick converted Rory Brown's long goal-kick, but Andy Mitchell pegged them back with a spectacular long-range effort five minutes later.

In an end-to-end first half, Eoin Bradley restored Glenavon's lead when he bundled in Conor McCloskey's cross at the far post.

The game shifted in Carrick's favour in the 59th minute when Garrett was dismissed for bringing down Anderson as he was going through on goal.

It took Carrick three minutes to take advantage, with Allen's spectacular overhead kick levelling the scores, but despite dominating the closing stages of the match they could not find a winner.

The draw keeps Carrick ahead of Glenavon in the league table, while the Lurgan Blues' red card tally continues to grow.