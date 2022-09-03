Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton are to issue lengthy stadium bans to a fan who threw a bottle that narrowly missed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and another who ran on the pitch during Saturday's Merseyside derby.

The club have identified both fans.

The incidents occurred after Everton had a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee in the 71st minute of the 0-0 draw. at Goodison Park.

A bottle was thrown from behind the technical area, while a fan ran on to confront referee Anthony Taylor.

The Football Association are aware of both incidents and will be investigating them.

Everton will also cooperate with Merseyside police if they wish to take the matter further.

"I thought it was a glass bottle but it was not, I've seen it now," Klopp said after the game. "It looked like glass and that would have been really dangerous, but it was plastic."

Before the new season, it was announced that pitch invaders at Premier League and English Football League matches will receive an automatic club ban under new measures to tackle fan behaviour.

Concerns were raised about safety at grounds after a number of pitch invasions at the end of last season.

Clubs condemn racist and offensive graffiti

Meanwhile, both Everton and Liverpool had condemned the defacing of buildings and murals before the game.

"Racist and offensive graffiti has been daubed across multiple sites in north Liverpool this morning around Anfield and Goodison Park," the clubs said in a joint statement.

"Both clubs will work together with Merseyside Police and will support the investigation in finding those responsible. Hate has no place in football."