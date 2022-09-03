Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid2Real BetisReal Betis1

Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis: Hosts continue perfect La Liga start

Last updated on .From the section La Liga

Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid, Real Betis
Goals from Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo earned Real Madrid a narrow win at home to Real Betis

Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the new La Liga season by inflicting a first league defeat of the campaign on Real Betis.

Vinicius Jr's sublime early finish was cancelled out 11 minutes later by Betis midfielder Sergio Canales.

Karim Benzema had an effort cleared off the line before Rodrygo prodded Madrid back in front in the second half.

The 21-year-old almost made it 3-1 soon afterwards but struck the post from Luka Modric's cross.

Betis, who had collected maximum points from their opening three league games, were denied another equaliser when Thibaut Courtois tipped Canales' dipping effort around the post with 15 minutes remaining.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have now won four games out of four as they seek to defend their La Liga title, and will begin the defence of their Champions League crown with a trip to Celtic on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forRüdigerat 90+1'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10ModricSubstituted forKroosat 80'minutes
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 12CamavingaSubstituted forValverdeat 63'minutes
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forCeballosat 80'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 8Kroos
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 23SabalySubstituted forRuibalat 71'minutes
  • 19Ramos Marchi
  • 3GonzálezBooked at 25mins
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 5Rodríguez
  • 18GuardadoSubstituted forDa Silvaat 70'minutes
  • 10Canales
  • 8FekirSubstituted forRosa da Silvaat 11'minutes
  • 7JuanmiSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 71'minutes
  • 9Iglesias

Substitutes

  • 1Bravo
  • 2Montoya
  • 6Ruiz
  • 11Rosa da Silva
  • 12Da Silva
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 21Morón
  • 24Ruibal
  • 25Martín Fernández
  • 28Sánchez
  • 33Miranda
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
58,579

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home22
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Real Betis 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Real Betis 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Antonio Rüdiger replaces Daniel Carvajal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Éder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).

  9. Post update

    Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis).

  13. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos replaces Luka Modric.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Rodrygo.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Real Betis. Sergio Canales tries a through ball, but Guido Rodríguez is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Canales.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid4400114712
2Real Betis43017349
3Barcelona32108177
4Ath Bilbao32105057
5Villarreal32105057
6Atl Madrid42115327
7Celta Vigo42117617
8Real Sociedad421145-17
9Osasuna32014226
10Mallorca41214315
11Girona41124404
12Almería31114404
13Rayo Vallecano31112204
14Valencia310212-13
15Sevilla301235-21
16Espanyol301237-41
17Elche301215-41
18Getafe301216-51
19Real Valladolid301218-71
20Cádiz4004010-100
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories