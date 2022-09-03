Last updated on .From the section La Liga

Goals from Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo earned Real Madrid a narrow win at home to Real Betis

Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the new La Liga season by inflicting a first league defeat of the campaign on Real Betis.

Vinicius Jr's sublime early finish was cancelled out 11 minutes later by Betis midfielder Sergio Canales.

Karim Benzema had an effort cleared off the line before Rodrygo prodded Madrid back in front in the second half.

The 21-year-old almost made it 3-1 soon afterwards but struck the post from Luka Modric's cross.

Betis, who had collected maximum points from their opening three league games, were denied another equaliser when Thibaut Courtois tipped Canales' dipping effort around the post with 15 minutes remaining.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have now won four games out of four as they seek to defend their La Liga title, and will begin the defence of their Champions League crown with a trip to Celtic on Tuesday.