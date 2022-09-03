Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 1.
Bayern Munich missed the chance to return to the top of the Bundesliga after being held to a draw by Union Berlin.
Sheraldo Becker gave the home side a shock lead when he volleyed Christopher Tremmel's free-kick into the far corner.
But Joshua Kimmich equalised three minutes later with a crisp finish from the edge of the box.
The draw leaves Bayern in third place in the Bundesliga table.
Borussia Dortmund had claimed top spot on Friday with a 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim, before a 3-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen saw Freiburg move above Dortmund into first place on Saturday.
Frederik Ronnow denied Jamal Musiala with an excellent save in the first half, but only a strong one-handed stop from Manuel Neuer prevented Bayern from falling behind again in the closing stages.
Julian Nagelsmann's side open their Champions League campaign with a trip to Inter Milan on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Union Berlin
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Rønnow
- 5Doekhi
- 3Jaeckel
- 31Knoche
- 28Trimmel
- 2ThorsbySubstituted forHaraguchiat 85'minutes
- 8KhediraBooked at 87mins
- 13SchäferSubstituted forSeguinat 85'minutes
- 6RyersonSubstituted forGießelmannat 80'minutes
- 27BeckerSubstituted forLewelingat 62'minutes
- 17BehrensSubstituted forMichelat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Öztunali
- 11Michel
- 14Seguin
- 23Gießelmann
- 24Haraguchi
- 26Puchacz
- 32Pantovic
- 37Grill
- 40Leweling
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 4de Ligt
- 19DaviesSubstituted forGoretzkaat 85'minutes
- 6KimmichBooked at 26minsSubstituted forGravenberchat 62'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 18Sabitzer
- 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 73'minutes
- 42MusialaSubstituted forMüllerat 62'minutes
- 10Sané
- 17Mané
Substitutes
- 7Gnabry
- 8Goretzka
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 21Hernández
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 40Mazraoui
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
- Attendance:
- 22,012
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Genki Haraguchi (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Niko Gießelmann (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Genki Haraguchi (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Frederik Rønnow.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Christopher Trimmel.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robin Knoche.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Booking
Rani Khedira (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rani Khedira (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Genki Haraguchi replaces Morten Thorsby.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Paul Seguin replaces András Schäfer.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka replaces Alphonso Davies.