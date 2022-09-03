Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Richard Wood scored twice against Birmingham last weekend and marked them with some dance moves

Rotherham players attempted to sabotage Richard Wood's dancing celebration before he showed himself up, boss Paul Warne has revealed.

The 37-year-old defender made it four goals in seven games with the opener in Saturday's draw against Watford.

Wood said his children had been helping him come up with celebration moves after his purple patch in front of goal.

"The lads bundled him early before he embarrassed himself," Warne said.

Wood has netted 42 goals across a 19-year career spanning more than 600 appearances, but is now joint fourth in the race for the Championship golden boot with his second-minute header at the New York Stadium.

"It does not surprise me. He is an absolute goal machine isn't he - he should have more though," Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I'm just disappointed he's not on like eight or nine. That's why the fans sing about him - he's been brilliant.

"I'm really pleased for him, I'm really pleased for his kids to see their dad still scoring. To score this many so early, I don't think that's happened for Woody since the 1982-83 season."

But Warne said they were only allowing his dance moves while he was earning them crucial points.

"It's disgusting. It's only because he's scored that we tolerate it," Warne added.

"If it was for any other reason these horrendous moves would be unacceptable.

"You have got to enjoy your life, life is too short and those little moments in life when you've scored a goal are just joyful, so he should thoroughly enjoy it and be proud of himself."