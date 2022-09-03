Match ends, AC Milan 3, Inter Milan 2.
Rafael Leao scored twice as champions AC Milan came from a goal down to beat Inter Milan in a thrilling derby.
Leao opened his account by levelling from Sandro Tonali's pass after Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic had opened the scoring for Inter.
The Portugal forward crossed for Olivier Giroud to score, before beating two defenders to add Milan's third.
Edin Dzeko brought Inter back into the game but Stefano Pioli's side held on to move top of Serie A.
Milan now sit one point clear of Atalanta who travel to Monza on Monday (17:30 BST), and third-placed Roma who visit Udinese on Sunday (19:45)
Inter, who were without the injured Romelu Lukaku, sit sixth in the table, level on nine points with Juventus after their second defeat in the opening five matches.
The breathless encounter at the San Siro saw 37 shots on goal, with Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan performing superbly to prevent Inter taking a point.
The fixture was Milan's first since US investment firm RedBird Capital and the owners of the New York Yankees baseball franchise completed their 1.2bn euro (£1bn) purchase of the club.
