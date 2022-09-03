Close menu
Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan3Inter MilanInter Milan2

AC Milan 3-2 Inter Milan: Rafael Leao scores twice as champions win derby

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Rafael Leao
Rafael Leao is the first Portuguese player to score a goal in a Milan derby

Rafael Leao scored twice as champions AC Milan came from a goal down to beat Inter Milan in a thrilling derby.

Leao opened his account by levelling from Sandro Tonali's pass after Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic had opened the scoring for Inter.

The Portugal forward crossed for Olivier Giroud to score, before beating two defenders to add Milan's third.

Edin Dzeko brought Inter back into the game but Stefano Pioli's side held on to move top of Serie A.

Milan now sit one point clear of Atalanta who travel to Monza on Monday (17:30 BST), and third-placed Roma who visit Udinese on Sunday (19:45)

Inter, who were without the injured Romelu Lukaku, sit sixth in the table, level on nine points with Juventus after their second defeat in the opening five matches.

The breathless encounter at the San Siro saw 37 shots on goal, with Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan performing superbly to prevent Inter taking a point.

The fixture was Milan's first since US investment firm RedBird Capital and the owners of the New York Yankees baseball franchise completed their 1.2bn euro (£1bn) purchase of the club.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2CalabriaSubstituted forKjaerat 84'minutes
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23Tomori
  • 19HernándezBooked at 10mins
  • 8TonaliBooked at 77minsSubstituted forPobegaat 84'minutes
  • 4Bennacer
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 72'minutes
  • 90De KetelaereBooked at 51minsSubstituted forDíazat 63'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoBooked at 90mins
  • 9GiroudBooked at 31minsSubstituted forOrigiat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Adli
  • 10Díaz
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 21Dest
  • 24Kjaer
  • 27Origi
  • 28Thiaw
  • 32Pobega
  • 40Vranckx
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de VrijSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 84'minutes
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forDimarcoat 64'minutes
  • 2DumfriesBooked at 10mins
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forMkhitaryanat 63'minutes
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 38mins
  • 20Çalhanoglu
  • 36DarmianSubstituted forGosensat 84'minutes
  • 10Martínez
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forDzekoat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 8Gosens
  • 9Dzeko
  • 12Bellanova
  • 14Asllani
  • 15Acerbi
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Mkhitaryan
  • 24Onana
  • 32Dimarco
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 45Carboni
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home21
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 3, Inter Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 3, Inter Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Divock Origi (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brahim Díaz following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Mike Maignan tries a through ball, but Divock Origi is caught offside.

  6. Booking

    Rafael Leão (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Hakan Çalhanoglu (Inter Milan).

  9. Post update

    Mike Maignan (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Alexis Saelemaekers.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rafael Leão (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tommaso Pobega (AC Milan).

  14. Post update

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Hernández.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Danilo D'Ambrosio replaces Stefan de Vrij.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Robin Gosens replaces Matteo Darmian.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Tommaso Pobega replaces Sandro Tonali.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Simon Kjaer replaces Davide Calabria.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Samir Handanovic tries a through ball, but Lautaro Martínez is caught offside.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan5320105511
2Atalanta431072510
3Roma431061510
4Napoli523011479
5Juventus52307259
6Inter Milan530211839
7Lazio52307439
8Torino42115507
9Udinese42115507
10Fiorentina51314406
11Salernitana41215235
12Sassuolo412135-25
13Spezia411237-44
14Empoli403123-13
15Lecce402235-22
16Bologna402236-32
17Hellas Verona402248-42
18Sampdoria402217-62
19Cremonese400449-50
20Monza4004211-90
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport