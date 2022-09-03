Match ends, Sevilla 0, Barcelona 3.
Barcelona moved up to second in La Liga after maintaining their unbeaten start to the season with victory at Sevilla.
Raphinha was in the right place to head home his first Barcelona goal following his £60m summer move from Leeds.
The visitors doubled their lead before half-time when Robert Lewandowski took the ball on his chest and volleyed in for his fifth goal of the campaign.
Former Manchester City defender Erik Garcia nodded in the third, as Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla remain winless.
Sevilla's wretched run against Barca continued, now winning just one of their last 31 league games against their opponents, a run which stretches back to the 2007-08 season.
The home supporters expressed their dissatisfaction at full-time with loud jeers as their side have just one point from their opening four league games.
Former Leeds winger Raphinha set Barca on their way with an opportunistic header after Lewandowski's dinked effort was cleared off the line.
The Brazil international almost scored a quickfire second but his curling strike drifted narrowly over.
Fellow summer signing Jules Kounde, playing against his old club after a £42m move, could have scored in the first half, but mistimed his header from six yards out.
But the France international did provide the assist for the next two goals - a superb, raking pass finished off by Lewandowski while centre-back Garcia headed in from Kounde's nod back.
Barca are two points behind champions Real Madrid, who kept up their 100% winning start with a 2-1 victory over Real Betis.
Xavi's men are back in action on Wednesday, when they begin their Champions League campaign against Viktoria Plzen.
Sevilla, meanwhile, were made to pay for their missed chances as Ivan Rakitic's effort was cleared off the line by Ronald Araujo and Youssef En-Nesyri's low shot tipped was wide by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Line-ups
Sevilla
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Bono
- 2MontielSubstituted forFernández Sáez de la Torreat 64'minutes
- 20Reges
- 14Nianzou
- 19Acuña
- 8JordánBooked at 33minsSubstituted forDelaneyat 45'minutes
- 6GudeljSubstituted forCarmonaat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 10Rakitic
- 17Lamela
- 15En-NesyriSubstituted forDolbergat 57'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forGómezat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 3Telles
- 5Dolberg
- 7Fernández Sáez de la Torre
- 12Mir
- 16Navas
- 18Delaney
- 21Torres
- 24Gómez
- 29Salas Valiente
- 30Carmona
- 31Flores
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 23Koundé
- 4AraújoBooked at 75mins
- 24GarcíaSubstituted forRobertoat 55'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 28Balde MartínezBooked at 28minsSubstituted forAlbaat 64'minutes
- 30Páez Gavira
- 5Busquets
- 8GonzálezSubstituted forde Jongat 63'minutes
- 22Raphinha
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 74'minutes
- 7DembéléBooked at 9minsSubstituted forTorresat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Torres
- 14Depay
- 15Christensen
- 16Pjanic
- 18Alba
- 19Kessié
- 20Roberto
- 21de Jong
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 40,233
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 0, Barcelona 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sevilla).
Post update
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Ferran Torres.
Booking
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Post update
Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Erik Lamela.
Post update
Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Erik Lamela (Sevilla).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Attempt missed. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Post update
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Erik Lamela (Sevilla).
Post update
Foul by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).
Post update
José Ángel Carmona (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
But when the banks come knocking Barcelona football club will be history.