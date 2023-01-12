Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian19:45St MirrenSt Mirren
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Hearts v St Mirren - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hearts badge alongside St Mirren badge

Hearts hope to welcome back Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday after the pair missed recent matches following head knocks.

New signing James Hill could come straight into the squad, while Garang Kuol will need international clearance before featuring. Manager Robbie Neilson says Yutaro Oda will be introduced gradually having not played since November.

Peter Haring (concussion) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) are expected to remain sidelined, along with long-term injury victims Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Craig Halkett (all knee) and Craig Gordon (broken leg).

St Mirren have three players suspended - defenders Charles Dunne and Marcus Fraser and midfielder Ethan Erhahon.

Declan Gallagher and Ryan Strain are carrying knocks and will be assessed while full-back Richard Tait has only just resumed training after groin surgery.

Did you know? Hearts have only won one of their last eight Scottish Premiership games played on a Friday (D1 L6), a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock in February 2019. This will be their first such home game since losing 1-0 to Aberdeen in December 2016.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21191165174858
2Rangers21154248202849
3Hearts209563631532
4Aberdeen2192103532329
5Livingston208482028-828
6St Mirren197662226-427
7Hibernian2182112735-826
8St Johnstone2173112432-824
9Kilmarnock2155111735-1820
10Motherwell2054112531-619
11Dundee Utd2054112335-1219
12Ross County2144131434-2016
View full Scottish Premiership table

