Chelsea recovered from an early setback to beat West Ham in the Women's Super League at Kingsmeadow.
West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir was left unmarked as she headed the visitors in front after two minutes.
Defending champions Chelsea responded when Fran Kirby scooped in an equaliser before half-time.
Striker Sam Kerr, who hit the post twice, eventually scored Chelsea's second, before Millie Bright's header made it 3-1 to the hosts.
Chelsea dominated the second half and should have scored more as substitute Lauren James won a penalty but could not beat goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold from the spot.
Watched by brother and fellow England international Reece James, Lauren was impressive again in a short appearance from the bench.
Kerr, meanwhile, had a frustrating evening, but she caused plenty of problems for the West Ham defence.
Lucy Parker, who earned her first England call-up on Tuesday, did well to keep her at bay for large periods but Kerr's quality was evident when she twice struck powerfully against the post.
The Australia international eventually got her first goal of the season when West Ham failed to clear the ball in the box and it dropped kindly for Kerr to poke in from close range.
Chelsea midfielder Guro Reiten had also came close, while Bright sent a header wide before netting the final goal in what ended up being a comfortable victory for the Blues.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Berger
- 15PérissetSubstituted forCharlesat 63'minutes
- 4Bright
- 26Buchanan
- 16Eriksson
- 17Fleming
- 22Cuthbert
- 13SvitkováSubstituted forEnglandat 63'minutes
- 14KirbySubstituted forJamesat 63'minutes
- 11ReitenSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 72'minutes
- 20KerrSubstituted forCankovicat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 3Nouwen
- 5Ingle
- 7Carter
- 9England
- 10James
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 21Charles
- 28Cankovic
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Arnold
- 15ParkerBooked at 76mins
- 23CissokoBooked at 48mins
- 22Fisk
- 3Shimizu
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 12Longhurst
- 4StringerSubstituted forKyvagat 69'minutes
- 2SmithSubstituted forZiuat 69'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 7EvansSubstituted forFlanneryat 87'minutes
- 26AsseyiSubstituted forWalkerat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Snerle
- 9Walker
- 11Atkinson
- 16Ziu
- 17Filis
- 20Kyvag
- 28Hillyerd
- 33Houssein
- 41Flannery
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
- Attendance:
- 2,842
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away15
Post update
Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Lucy Parker.
Post update
Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
Post update
Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Keira Flannery replaces Lisa Evans.
Post update
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thea Kyvag.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Claudia Walker replaces Viviane Asseyi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bethany England.
Post update
Penalty saved! Lauren James (Chelsea Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.