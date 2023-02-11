Match ends, Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 1.
England players Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly both scored as Manchester City defeated Arsenal in the Women's Super League at Academy Stadium.
City started the day fourth, behind the Gunners on goal difference, but scored in only the fourth minute when Kelly's low cross from the right was calmly finished by Hemp.
Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger made a number of saves but was beaten again just before half-time, Kelly getting on the end of Khadija Shaw's pass to double the hosts' advantage.
In the second half, Gunners striker Stina Blackstenius raced on to a long ball forward and had enough strength and power to hold off Steph Houghton, but saw her shot bounce off the foot of the right post.
The visitors pulled a goal back thanks to Rafaelle Souza's looping header from Frida Maanum's deep free-kick, but it was not enough to deny City.
Indeed, the hosts could have won by a larger margin but Yui Hasegawa fired against the crossbar from 30 yards out while Kelly shot just wide from outside the area.
The victory takes Gareth Taylor's side above Arsenal into third, level on points with second-placed Manchester United, who play at Tottenham Hotspur against Spurs on Sunday.
City, WSL champions in 2016, are also only two points behind leaders Chelsea, although the reigning champions, without a match this weekend, have a game in hand.
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Roebuck
- 2Casparij
- 6Houghton
- 5GreenwoodBooked at 56mins
- 4Aleixandri
- 25Hasegawa
- 12Angeldahl
- 9KellySubstituted forRasoat 90+1'minutes
- 7Coombs
- 11HempBooked at 58mins
- 21Shaw
Substitutes
- 8Fowler
- 10Castellanos
- 13Raso
- 15Ouahabi
- 22MacIver
- 41Blakstad
Arsenal Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 6Williamson
- 3Wubben-MoySubstituted forWältiat 45'minutes
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 16MaritzBooked at 78minsSubstituted forWienroitherat 81'minutes
- 10Little
- 12Maanum
- 7Catley
- 21PelovaSubstituted forMøller Kühlat 68'minutes
- 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 81'minutes
- 19FoordSubstituted forMcCabeat 45'minutesBooked at 58mins
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 13Wälti
- 14D'Angelo
- 15McCabe
- 17Hurtig
- 18Marckese
- 20Queiroz Costa
- 22Møller Kühl
- 26Wienroither
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
- 4,542
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 1.
Post update
Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kathrine Møller Kühl (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Leah Williamson.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Hayley Raso replaces Chloe Kelly.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe tries a through ball, but Frida Maanum is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kathrine Møller Kühl.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Gio Queiroz replaces Stina Blackstenius.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Laura Wienroither replaces Noëlle Maritz.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Filippa Angeldahl.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kathrine Møller Kühl.
Booking
Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).
Sadly I think that's their League title chances gone now.