The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women2Arsenal WomenArsenal Women1

Manchester City Women 2-1 Arsenal Women: Lionesses Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly score

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at Academy Stadium

Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring for Manchester City
Lauren Hemp scored after just three minutes five seconds, the fastest goal for Manchester City in the Women's Super League this season

England players Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly both scored as Manchester City defeated Arsenal in the Women's Super League at Academy Stadium.

City started the day fourth, behind the Gunners on goal difference, but scored in only the fourth minute when Kelly's low cross from the right was calmly finished by Hemp.

Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger made a number of saves but was beaten again just before half-time, Kelly getting on the end of Khadija Shaw's pass to double the hosts' advantage.

In the second half, Gunners striker Stina Blackstenius raced on to a long ball forward and had enough strength and power to hold off Steph Houghton, but saw her shot bounce off the foot of the right post.

The visitors pulled a goal back thanks to Rafaelle Souza's looping header from Frida Maanum's deep free-kick, but it was not enough to deny City.

Indeed, the hosts could have won by a larger margin but Yui Hasegawa fired against the crossbar from 30 yards out while Kelly shot just wide from outside the area.

The victory takes Gareth Taylor's side above Arsenal into third, level on points with second-placed Manchester United, who play at Tottenham Hotspur against Spurs on Sunday.

City, WSL champions in 2016, are also only two points behind leaders Chelsea, although the reigning champions, without a match this weekend, have a game in hand.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Casparij
  • 6Houghton
  • 5GreenwoodBooked at 56mins
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 9KellySubstituted forRasoat 90+1'minutes
  • 7Coombs
  • 11HempBooked at 58mins
  • 21Shaw

Substitutes

  • 8Fowler
  • 10Castellanos
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 22MacIver
  • 41Blakstad

Arsenal Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Wubben-MoySubstituted forWältiat 45'minutes
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 16MaritzBooked at 78minsSubstituted forWienroitherat 81'minutes
  • 10Little
  • 12Maanum
  • 7Catley
  • 21PelovaSubstituted forMøller Kühlat 68'minutes
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 81'minutes
  • 19FoordSubstituted forMcCabeat 45'minutesBooked at 58mins

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 13Wälti
  • 14D'Angelo
  • 15McCabe
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 22Møller Kühl
  • 26Wienroither
Referee:
Rebecca Welch
Attendance:
4,542

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kathrine Møller Kühl (Arsenal Women).

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match (Manchester City Women).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Leah Williamson.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Hayley Raso replaces Chloe Kelly.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe tries a through ball, but Frida Maanum is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kathrine Møller Kühl.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Gio Queiroz replaces Stina Blackstenius.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Laura Wienroither replaces Noëlle Maritz.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Filippa Angeldahl.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kathrine Møller Kühl.

  16. Booking

    Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women).

  19. Post update

    Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women).

6 comments

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 14:36

    Terrible start to the game by Arsenal - left themselves too much to do in the second half.

    Sadly I think that's their League title chances gone now.

  • Comment posted by Etienne 182, today at 14:34

    Arsenal without Vivianne and Mead are toothless....

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 14:31

    Arsenal gone. Chelsea's to lose.

    • Reply posted by Etienne 182, today at 14:35

      Etienne 182 replied:
      United????

