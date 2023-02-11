Last updated on .From the section Football

Lauren Hemp scored after just three minutes five seconds, the fastest goal for Manchester City in the Women's Super League this season

England players Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly both scored as Manchester City defeated Arsenal in the Women's Super League at Academy Stadium.

City started the day fourth, behind the Gunners on goal difference, but scored in only the fourth minute when Kelly's low cross from the right was calmly finished by Hemp.

Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger made a number of saves but was beaten again just before half-time, Kelly getting on the end of Khadija Shaw's pass to double the hosts' advantage.

In the second half, Gunners striker Stina Blackstenius raced on to a long ball forward and had enough strength and power to hold off Steph Houghton, but saw her shot bounce off the foot of the right post.

The visitors pulled a goal back thanks to Rafaelle Souza's looping header from Frida Maanum's deep free-kick, but it was not enough to deny City.

Indeed, the hosts could have won by a larger margin but Yui Hasegawa fired against the crossbar from 30 yards out while Kelly shot just wide from outside the area.

The victory takes Gareth Taylor's side above Arsenal into third, level on points with second-placed Manchester United, who play at Tottenham Hotspur against Spurs on Sunday.

City, WSL champions in 2016, are also only two points behind leaders Chelsea, although the reigning champions, without a match this weekend, have a game in hand.

