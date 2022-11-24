Match ends, Reading Women 3, Liverpool Women 3.
Sanne Troelsgaard headed home an 89th-minute equaliser as Reading held Liverpool to continue the Reds' winless run in the Women's Super League.
In a thrilling encounter Katie Stengel gave visitors Liverpool the lead before Tia Primmer's leveller on half-time.
Natasha Dowie put Reading in front, but Stengal and Rhiannon Roberts struck to put the Reds 3-2 up.
But Troelsgaard denied Liverpool a first WSL win since the opening day as her towering header was deflected in.
Draw helps neither as winless runs go on
A draw saw both struggling sides stretch away from bottom club Leicester. Liverpool, in 10th place, are now five points clear of the Foxes, while second-bottom Reading have a four-point advantage.
But they will feel like they could have won this match, having each gone in front in the second half.
The Reds dominated the opening exchanges and deservedly went ahead when Stengel headed in Melissa Lawley's cross, only for teenager Primmer to equalise with a looping shot in first-half injury-time.
Reading, whose only league win this season has come against Leicester, were much improved after the break and went 2-1 up through former Liverpool forward Dowie's close-range effort.
The visitors, though, bounced back in an entertaining affair, with Stengal adding her fifth of the season and Roberts putting them on course for victory with 17 minutes left.
But Reading equalised a second time in the closing stages as Troelsgaard met Amalie Eikeland's cross to deny Liverpool a second league win of the season.
It means Matt Beard's side have recorded back-to-back 3-3 draws after ending a six-match losing run against Brighton last weekend.
Meanwhile, Reading have now won just one of their past 10 home matches in all competitions and remain a point behind Liverpool.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Moloney
- 3Mukandi
- 17Caldwell
- 14CooperSubstituted forEvansat 80'minutes
- 9Eikeland
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 37PrimmerSubstituted forTroelsgaardat 79'minutes
- 23Rowe
- 28WoodhamSubstituted forBrysonat 90+6'minutes
- 10Dowie
- 7WellingsSubstituted forHarriesat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bryson
- 5Evans
- 11Wade
- 12Harries
- 18Jane
- 30Poulter
- 51Troelsgaard
Liverpool Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Cumings
- 2KoivistoSubstituted forRobertsat 64'minutes
- 5Fahey
- 6Matthews
- 12HindsSubstituted forCampbellat 64'minutes
- 18Holland
- 8Wardlaw
- 10FurnessSubstituted forKearnsat 73'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 19van de SandenBooked at 31minsSubstituted forRobeat 73'minutes
- 24Stengel
- 11LawleySubstituted forDanielsat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Robe
- 4Roberts
- 7Kearns
- 17Humphrey
- 20Daniels
- 22Kirby
- 28Campbell
- 34Silcock
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
