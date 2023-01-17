Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace suffered his second calf injury of the season during the first half away to Chelsea last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen could miss out with the calf problem that prompted his substitution against Chelsea on Sunday.

James Tomkins is poised to deputise.

Dutch striker Wout Weghorst is available for Manchester United following his arrival on loan but the fitness of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford will be assessed.

Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho remain unavailable, while Casemiro and Fred are both one booking from suspension.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace beat Manchester United 1-0 on the final day last season, claiming their first home league win against them since 1991.

The Eagles are vying to win back-to-back games against United for the first time in their history.

Manchester United have lost three of the past six top-flight meetings, as many defeats as in the previous 31 encounters.

Crystal Palace

Palace have lost four of their past five league matches, failing to score in any of those defeats.

The Eagles can equal their longest Premier League losing streak under Patrick Vieira: three games, set between November and December 2021.

Crystal Palace are winless in all nine league fixtures this season against teams currently in the top half of the table (D3, L6).

They have already equalled last season's final tally of four home defeats. All of their dropped points at Selhurst Park this season came in London derbies.

Palace are winless in 13 Premier League home games played on a Wednesday since beating Aston Villa in their first such fixture in February 1993 (D7, L6).

Wilfried Zaha can go six consecutive Premier League appearances without a goal for the first time since January to April 2021. He has three goals in his last three games versus Manchester United.

Manchester United

A 10th straight victory in all competitions would be United's longest run in 14 years since an 11-match streak under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United have won five consecutive Premier League fixtures.

They are the only team to have won every Premier League game in which they have led this season. United last dropped points from a winning position in a 1-1 home draw versus Southampton last February.

This is Manchester United's first away match of 2023. Their five away league victories so far this season were all by a single-goal margin.

Marcus Rashford has scored in seven successive appearances in all competitions, the first Manchester United player to do so since Cristiano Ronaldo in April 2008.

However, Rashford has failed to score in any of his last 25 Premier League away starts since a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Boxing Day 2020.

World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez celebrates his 25th birthday on the day of this game.

