Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Wales need a point against Slovenia in Cardiff on Tuesday to book a World Cup play-off place for the first time

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) and BBC Cymru Wales have agreed a new deal which secures the rights to broadcast Wales's international women's football games for the next five years.

Wales' qualification games will be shown on the BBC until at least 2027.

That includes the remainder of their World Cup qualifying campaign and any possible play-off matches.

"I'm incredibly pleased that we've signed this deal," Rhuanedd Richards, the director of BBC Cymru Wales said.

"I know audiences will be delighted that they can continue to follow the team, free to air on the BBC for the next five years. Our commitment to reflect women's sport is unwavering and we're looking forward to building on the success of our coverage of the World Cup qualifiers."

The terms of the new deal mean the BBC will show the remaining qualifying games for the Fifa World Cup finals, hosted in Australia and New Zealand, the next European Championship campaign, as well as the 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The deal was announced on the day of Wales's final qualifying match at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, where Gemma Grainger's team will take on Slovenia in front of a record crowd.

A win or a draw will guarantee a place for Wales in the play-offs for the World Cup finals for the first time.

In a separate deal, the BBC has also secured the radio rights for all Wales's international men and women's games as well as club football for the next four years.