Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 9 September

Flint Town United v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Flint play their first home game of the season following five successive away games with work to install a new 3G pitch at Cae-y-Castell now completed. Flint won three of those games and are fourth in the table but Aberystwyth have lost four consecutive games and are 11th.

Saturday, 10 September

Airbus UK Broughton v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Airbus are bottom of the table having lost all five games since their return to the top-flight while Ryan Jenkins' Cardiff Met are second, a point behind The New Saints, after four wins from their opening five games.

Bala Town v Pontypridd United; 14:30 BST: Pontypridd are looking for their first points away from home in the Cymru Premier with Bala winning two of the first five games in the league.

Newtown v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14: 30 BST: Two consecutive victories has kick-started Newtown's season and two wins on the bounce saw Connah's Quay Nomads move up into the top six. Nomads won 2-0 the last time the two met at Latham Park in February.

The New Saints v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 BST: The New Saints kept top spot last weekend with victory at Pontypridd which also saw them maintain their unbeaten start while Haverfordwest's home loss against Newtown was their second successive defeat. Saints won 6-0, including a Declan McManus hat-trick, the last time they faced each other in November 2021.

Sunday, 11 September

Penybont v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST: Both sides have won three of their opening five games and were in the top six after last weekend's results. The Canaries' last visit to the The SDM Glass Stadium in March saw them seal an impressive 3-0 win.