Antony did not take long to make an impression on his Old Trafford debut

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag highlighted £82m goalscoring debutant Antony for his bravery and character after the Brazilian helped his team to a 3-1 success over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Antony became the Premier League's fourth most expensive player when he completed his move from Ajax on Thursday.

The 22-year-old has already become a crowd favourite, not just for his goal, driven into the far corner from Marcus Rashford's pass, but also his celebration, in front of the Arsenal fans, which earned a ticking off from referee Paul Tierney.

"I know what he can be," said Ten Hag. "On the pitch he is brave.

"During the transfer window we looked for players with the right character, who can fight and battle."

Antony has character in abundance and kept running at the Arsenal defence until he was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo just before the hour.

After his stand-off with Ajax over a move he feared was not going to happen, it was Antony's first appearance since 14 August, so Ten Hag anticipates a player he got to know so well in Amsterdam will offer far more as the season progresses.

"He has missed some training, so he lacks a little bit of power but you can see his potential," said Ten Hag.

"He is really good with his pace and his dribbles and also his pressing capabilities. The intensity of the Premier League is high and that is going to be a challenge for him but we have seen his potential."

Antony's arrival has helped lift the mood around Old Trafford

'A lot of room for improvement'

It is scarcely believable how the mood around Old Trafford has changed in the three weeks since the embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Brentford on 13 August.

Although the protests against the club's owners continued inside and outside the stadium, support for the team amongst the United fan base is growing.

Four successive victories for the first time since April 2021 have taken United from the foot of the table to fifth. Home wins over top six rivals Liverpool and Arsenal suggest Ten Hag is moulding a side capable of far better than United have produced in recent seasons.

After failing to even challenge for the title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, little wonder supporters are clinging to any reason for optimism.

However, Ten Hag has warned the journey his side are on is at its very earliest stages. And the route ahead is long and difficult.

"I understand the fans are dreaming," he said. "But we are at the start of a process and we are still far away.

"We have to keep pushing the attitude and mentality. We have to set high standards every day. Everyone has to bring their maximum to Carrington.

"We have to get better if we want to win trophies. There is a lot of room for improvement."