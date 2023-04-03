Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Gnonto has scored four goals in 20 games for Leeds since joining from FC Zurich last summer

TEAM NEWS

Leeds will monitor forward Wilfried Gnonto and defender Max Wober, who missed the defeat at Arsenal with respective ankle and thigh injuries.

Tyler Adams (hamstring), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (leg) remain on the sidelines.

Nottingham Forest forward Andre Ayew, who was an unused substitute in the weekend draw with Wolves, could return after a knee injury.

Serge Aurier and Gustavo Scarpa, who missed that game, will be assessed.

Striker Chris Wood is out for the season with a thigh injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have won just two of their last 16 league games against Nottingham Forest (D6, L8), with both victories coming in 2017.

Forest have drawn their last three away league games against Leeds, while their last Premier League win at Elland Road was a 3-1 victory on 8 April 1996.

This is the first time Leeds have hosted Forest in the Premier League since 1999.

Leeds United

Leeds' last three matches have seen an average of five goals a game.

They have kept just one clean sheet in their past 11 games in all competitions, conceding eight goals in their last three top-flight matches.

Leeds have already lost at home to a promoted side (Fulham) in the Premier League this season.

Javier Gracia could become the first Leeds manager to remain unbeaten in his first three home top-flight games since Allan Clarke in 1980.

Jack Harrison has been involved in each of Leeds United's last four Premier League goals at Elland Road, with a goal and three assists

Nottingham Forest

Since beating Leeds in February, Nottingham Forest have been winless in seven league matches (D3, L4).

They could lose their fourth consecutive away game in the Premier League, and their fifth in all competitions.

Forest have earned a joint-division-low six away points this season and their tally of four away goals is the lowest in the Premier League.

Jonjo Shelvey has scored four goals in six league appearances against Leeds United, the most he's netted against another team in his league career.

