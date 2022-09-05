Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Striker Olaofe (right) made his Millwall first-team debut in the Carabao Cup last month

Millwall striker Isaac Olaofe has signed a new contract to remain with the Championship club for the "foreseeable future".

The 22-year-old has progressed through the Millwall academy and made his debut for the Lions earlier this season.

Olaofe spent time on loan with St Johnstone in 2020 before a spell with Sutton United later that year.

He returned to Sutton last season on loan, appearing 27 times and scoring nine goals for the League Two side.

Meanwhile, Lions boss Gary Rowett has said he expects Shaun Hutchinson to be out for up to a month with a suspected groin tear that forced the defender off during the second half of his side's 2-0 win at home to Cardiff on Saturday.