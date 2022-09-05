Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has resigned as manager of Burton Albion, who are bottom of League One.

The Dutchman, 50, leaves just two weeks after saying he would quit if he saw himself as "the problem" at Burton.

The final game of Hasselbaink's second spell in charge of the club was Saturday's defeat by Oxford, which leaves them with just one point from their first seven games this season.

Assistant manager Dino Maamria will take over as Burton's interim boss.

More to follow.