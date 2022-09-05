Last updated on .From the section Yeovil

Yeovil say they will conduct an internal investigation into audio from their National League game with York

Yeovil Town say they are looking into recordings taken at Huish Park containing alleged discriminatory chanting.

The club said it was aware of audio captured during the 1-0 defeat by York in the National League on Saturday.

"An internal investigation will take place into the matter and we will work with all the relevant authorities," Yeovil said. external-link

"Yeovil Town continues to stand against all forms of discrimination.

"We will make no further comment at this time."