Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Brendan Rodgers led Leicester City to FA Cup victory last year

Former Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs believes the Foxes should stick with Brendan Rodgers despite their poor start to the season.

A run of one draw and five defeats sees Leicester bottom of the Premier League after six games.

But Fuchs, who won the league title and FA Cup while at the club, believes getting rid of Rodgers would be "irrational".

"I hope [he stays]. He is good for Leicester," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"When he took over, the first game was against Watford and we lost 2-1, but ever since we have made such a big leap forward in the right direction.

"If he left I think that would be a significant impact on the club because he has really transformed the team from a counter-attacking team to one based on possession.

"And if he leaves who do you bring in? Who can follow in his footsteps?

"You can't make irrational decisions. OK, five losses. But you cannot forget the years before, how successful he was."

Rodgers has appeared frustrated at the transfer activity at the club over the summer.

Leicester sold key defender Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for about £70m and brought in just two players - former Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies on a free transfer and centre-back Wout Faes from Reims.

Ex-Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton believes it is only a matter of time before Rodgers leaves.

"It isn't going to last for Brendan Rodgers and if I'm honest it sounds like he is wanting out as well," he said on 5 live's Monday Night Club.

"The performance of the team this season has been miles off. Leicester should be doing a lot better than they are.

"I have seen Brendan before when he leaves clubs, it seems like he wants to be put out of his misery.

"I think he is well within his rights to have wanted new players, but this team should be doing better than it is."