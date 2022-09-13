Close menu
League Two
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon19:45NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium, England

AFC Wimbledon v Northampton Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Wimbledon

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Tzanev
  • 12Towler
  • 15Pearce
  • 3Brown
  • 2Gunter
  • 19Maghoma
  • 8Pell
  • 11Chislett
  • 7Young-Coombes
  • 9Davison
  • 10Assal

Substitutes

  • 5Nightingale
  • 6Marsh
  • 18Hudlin
  • 26Currie
  • 37Osew
  • 39Bartley
  • 99Jääskeläinen

Northampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Burge
  • 6Sherring
  • 5Guthrie
  • 2Magloire
  • 14Koiki
  • 4Sowerby
  • 17McWilliams
  • 7Hoskins
  • 12Leonard
  • 11Pinnock
  • 19Bowie

Substitutes

  • 9Appéré
  • 20Lintott
  • 23Maxted
  • 24Haynes
  • 27Abimbola
  • 34Cross
  • 35Dyche
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient76101441019
2Stevenage7511106416
3Barrow7502119215
4Salford7421126614
5Northampton74211410414
6Doncaster7421108214
7Mansfield7403129312
8Bradford732296311
9Grimsby632164211
10Crewe732298111
11Sutton United732276111
12Carlisle62318719
13Walsall72239728
14Swindon71516608
15Wimbledon722389-18
16Tranmere72147707
17Newport7214910-17
18Stockport7214810-27
19Harrogate7214610-47
20Colchester7124611-55
21Gillingham712418-75
22Crawley7034510-53
23Hartlepool7034514-93
24Rochdale7025512-72
View full League Two table

