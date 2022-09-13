Swindon Town v Sutton United

SwindonSwindon Town19:45Sutton UnitedSutton United
Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Brynn
- 22Lavinier
- 21MacDonald
- 4Clayton
- 20Blake-Tracy
- 10Darcy
- 5Reed
- 7Gladwin
- 28Shade
- 15Jephcott
- 8Williams
Substitutes
- 2Hutton
- 6Baudry
- 17Aguiar
- 23Khan
- 24Wakeling
- 25Brann
- 33Roberts
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rose
- 22Kizzi
- 4Rowe
- 6John
- 24Milsom
- 20Neufville
- 15Eastmond
- 10Beautyman
- 11Randall-Hurren
- 9Bugiel
- 25Wilson
Substitutes
- 2Barden
- 7Boldewijn
- 8Smith
- 13House
- 23Kendall
- 27Kouassi
- 39Thomas
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
Match report to follow.