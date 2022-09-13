Close menu
League Two
SwindonSwindon Town19:45Sutton UnitedSutton United
Venue: The County Ground, England

Swindon Town v Sutton United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Brynn
  • 22Lavinier
  • 21MacDonald
  • 4Clayton
  • 20Blake-Tracy
  • 10Darcy
  • 5Reed
  • 7Gladwin
  • 28Shade
  • 15Jephcott
  • 8Williams

Substitutes

  • 2Hutton
  • 6Baudry
  • 17Aguiar
  • 23Khan
  • 24Wakeling
  • 25Brann
  • 33Roberts

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rose
  • 22Kizzi
  • 4Rowe
  • 6John
  • 24Milsom
  • 20Neufville
  • 15Eastmond
  • 10Beautyman
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 9Bugiel
  • 25Wilson

Substitutes

  • 2Barden
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 8Smith
  • 13House
  • 23Kendall
  • 27Kouassi
  • 39Thomas
Referee:
Darren Handley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient76101441019
2Stevenage7511106416
3Barrow7502119215
4Salford7421126614
5Northampton74211410414
6Doncaster7421108214
7Mansfield7403129312
8Bradford732296311
9Grimsby632164211
10Crewe732298111
11Sutton United732276111
12Carlisle62318719
13Walsall72239728
14Swindon71516608
15Wimbledon722389-18
16Tranmere72147707
17Newport7214910-17
18Stockport7214810-27
19Harrogate7214610-47
20Colchester7124611-55
21Gillingham712418-75
22Crawley7034510-53
23Hartlepool7034514-93
24Rochdale7025512-72
View full League Two table

