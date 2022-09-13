Close menu
League Two
StevenageStevenage19:45NewportNewport County
Venue: Lamex Stadium, England

Stevenage v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Ashby-Hammond
  • 6Sweeney
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Piergianni
  • 14Smith
  • 17Gilbey
  • 4Reeves
  • 3Clark
  • 19Reid
  • 9Norris
  • 11Roberts

Substitutes

  • 1Chapman
  • 2Wildin
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Campbell
  • 16Read
  • 20Earley
  • 32Rose

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 5J Clarke
  • 3Drysdale
  • 6Farquharson
  • 2Norman
  • 17Bennett
  • 8Dolan
  • 11Waite
  • 14Lewis
  • 9Bogle
  • 29Evans

Substitutes

  • 1Day
  • 18Zimba
  • 19Nevers
  • 20Lindley
  • 22Moriah-Welsh
  • 27Lewis
  • 28Demetriou
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient76101441019
2Stevenage7511106416
3Barrow7502119215
4Salford7421126614
5Northampton74211410414
6Doncaster7421108214
7Mansfield7403129312
8Bradford732296311
9Grimsby632164211
10Crewe732298111
11Sutton United732276111
12Carlisle62318719
13Walsall72239728
14Swindon71516608
15Wimbledon722389-18
16Tranmere72147707
17Newport7214910-17
18Stockport7214810-27
19Harrogate7214610-47
20Colchester7124611-55
21Gillingham712418-75
22Crawley7034510-53
23Hartlepool7034514-93
24Rochdale7025512-72
View full League Two table

