League Two
RochdaleRochdale19:45Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: Crown Oil Arena, England

Rochdale v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 13Keohane
  • 15Graham
  • 4McNulty
  • 3White
  • 20Diagouraga
  • 8Ball
  • 40Henderson
  • 10Rodney
  • 11Odoh
  • 18Quigley

Substitutes

  • 2Seriki
  • 14Brierley
  • 16Nelson
  • 17Sinclair
  • 19Campbell
  • 22Slicker
  • 27Malley

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2James
  • 19Beckles
  • 5Happe
  • 24Sweeney
  • 18Pratley
  • 14Moncur
  • 15El Mizouni
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 23Kelman
  • 7Smyth

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 4Ogie
  • 8Clay
  • 11Archibald
  • 12Brown
  • 16Drinan
  • 40Duke-McKenna
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient76101441019
2Stevenage7511106416
3Barrow7502119215
4Salford7421126614
5Northampton74211410414
6Doncaster7421108214
7Mansfield7403129312
8Bradford732296311
9Grimsby632164211
10Crewe732298111
11Sutton United732276111
12Carlisle62318719
13Walsall72239728
14Swindon71516608
15Wimbledon722389-18
16Tranmere72147707
17Newport7214910-17
18Stockport7214810-27
19Harrogate7214610-47
20Colchester7124611-55
21Gillingham712418-75
22Crawley7034510-53
23Hartlepool7034514-93
24Rochdale7025512-72
