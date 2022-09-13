Close menu
League Two
BarrowBarrow19:45DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Venue: SO Legal Stadium, England

Barrow v Doncaster Rovers

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Farman
  • 21Warren
  • 5McClelland
  • 6Canavan
  • 20Kenlock
  • 14Neal
  • 16Foley
  • 15Gotts
  • 34Whitfield
  • 10Gordon
  • 11Kay

Substitutes

  • 7Rooney
  • 9Waters
  • 12Lillis
  • 13White
  • 23Moyo
  • 25Ray

Doncaster

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Knoyle
  • 7Molyneux
  • 6Williams
  • 15Long
  • 14Biggins
  • 8Clayton
  • 10Rowe
  • 23Tomlin
  • 21Hurst
  • 9Miller

Substitutes

  • 3Maxwell
  • 11Taylor
  • 13Jones
  • 18Woltman
  • 19Seaman
  • 22Agard
  • 28Faulkner
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient76101441019
2Stevenage7511106416
3Barrow7502119215
4Salford7421126614
5Northampton74211410414
6Doncaster7421108214
7Mansfield7403129312
8Bradford732296311
9Grimsby632164211
10Crewe732298111
11Sutton United732276111
12Carlisle62318719
13Walsall72239728
14Swindon71516608
15Wimbledon722389-18
16Tranmere72147707
17Newport7214910-17
18Stockport7214810-27
19Harrogate7214610-47
20Colchester7124611-55
21Gillingham712418-75
22Crawley7034510-53
23Hartlepool7034514-93
24Rochdale7025512-72
View full League Two table

