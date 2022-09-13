Close menu
League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: One Call Stadium, England

Mansfield Town v Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Pym
  • 6Harbottle
  • 12Hawkins
  • 4Hewitt
  • 9Bowery
  • 8O Clarke
  • 5Hartigan
  • 10Maris
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 32Lapslie
  • 7Akins

Substitutes

  • 2Gordon
  • 13Flinders
  • 16Quinn
  • 17Wallace
  • 21Gale
  • 35O'Toole

Carlisle

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Holy
  • 5Feeney
  • 6Huntington
  • 22Mellish
  • 25Back
  • 8Guy
  • 4Moxon
  • 7Gibson
  • 3Armer
  • 14Dennis
  • 10Patrick

Substitutes

  • 12Hilton
  • 15Charters
  • 17Whelan
  • 29Harris
  • 30Kelly
  • 32Stretton
  • 33Idehen
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient76101441019
2Stevenage7511106416
3Barrow7502119215
4Salford7421126614
5Northampton74211410414
6Doncaster7421108214
7Mansfield7403129312
8Bradford732296311
9Grimsby632164211
10Crewe732298111
11Sutton United732276111
12Carlisle62318719
13Walsall72239728
14Swindon71516608
15Wimbledon722389-18
16Tranmere72147707
17Newport7214910-17
18Stockport7214810-27
19Harrogate7214610-47
20Colchester7124611-55
21Gillingham712418-75
22Crawley7034510-53
23Hartlepool7034514-93
24Rochdale7025512-72
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC