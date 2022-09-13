Mansfield Town v Carlisle United

MansfieldMansfield Town19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
Line-ups
Mansfield
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Pym
- 6Harbottle
- 12Hawkins
- 4Hewitt
- 9Bowery
- 8O Clarke
- 5Hartigan
- 10Maris
- 3McLaughlin
- 32Lapslie
- 7Akins
Substitutes
- 2Gordon
- 13Flinders
- 16Quinn
- 17Wallace
- 21Gale
- 35O'Toole
Carlisle
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Holy
- 5Feeney
- 6Huntington
- 22Mellish
- 25Back
- 8Guy
- 4Moxon
- 7Gibson
- 3Armer
- 14Dennis
- 10Patrick
Substitutes
- 12Hilton
- 15Charters
- 17Whelan
- 29Harris
- 30Kelly
- 32Stretton
- 33Idehen
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
Match report to follow.