League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:45GillinghamGillingham
Venue: Blundell Park

Grimsby Town v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 13th September 2022

  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon19:45NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • BarrowBarrow19:45DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
  • CrawleyCrawley Town19:45StockportStockport County
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:45GillinghamGillingham
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town19:45SalfordSalford City
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United19:45CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • MansfieldMansfield Town19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
  • RochdaleRochdale19:45Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • StevenageStevenage19:45NewportNewport County
  • SwindonSwindon Town19:45Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers19:45BradfordBradford City
  • WalsallWalsall19:45ColchesterColchester United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient76101441019
2Stevenage7511106416
3Barrow7502119215
4Salford7421126614
5Northampton74211410414
6Doncaster7421108214
7Mansfield7403129312
8Bradford732296311
9Grimsby632164211
10Crewe732298111
11Sutton United732276111
12Carlisle62318719
13Walsall72239728
14Swindon71516608
15Wimbledon722389-18
16Tranmere72147707
17Newport7214910-17
18Stockport7214810-27
19Harrogate7214610-47
20Colchester7124611-55
21Gillingham712418-75
22Crawley7034510-53
23Hartlepool7034514-93
24Rochdale7025512-72
View full League Two table

