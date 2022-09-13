Close menu
League Two
WalsallWalsall19:45ColchesterColchester United
Venue: Poundland Bescot Stadium, England

Walsall v Colchester United

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Evans
  • 2White
  • 5Daniels
  • 6Monthe
  • 30Bennett
  • 14Comley
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 8Kinsella
  • 21Allen
  • 10Knowles
  • 39Johnson

Substitutes

  • 11Williams
  • 16Maddox
  • 17Earing
  • 20Cashman
  • 25Maher
  • 26Clarke
  • 27Abraham

Colchester

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13O'Hara
  • 4Chambers
  • 18Eastman
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 27Coxe
  • 10Judge
  • 25M Longstaff
  • 3Clampin
  • 15Lubala
  • 45Nouble
  • 9Appiah

Substitutes

  • 1Hornby
  • 8Skuse
  • 11Sears
  • 14Chilvers
  • 19Newby
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 23Chesters
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient76101441019
2Stevenage7511106416
3Barrow7502119215
4Salford7421126614
5Northampton74211410414
6Doncaster7421108214
7Mansfield7403129312
8Bradford732296311
9Grimsby632164211
10Crewe732298111
11Sutton United732276111
12Carlisle62318719
13Walsall72239728
14Swindon71516608
15Wimbledon722389-18
16Tranmere72147707
17Newport7214910-17
18Stockport7214810-27
19Harrogate7214610-47
20Colchester7124611-55
21Gillingham712418-75
22Crawley7034510-53
23Hartlepool7034514-93
24Rochdale7025512-72
View full League Two table

