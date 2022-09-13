Eastleigh v Yeovil Town

EastleighEastleigh19:45YeovilYeovil Town
Line-ups
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 20Oyenuga
- 2Camp
- 8Cissé
- 19Panter
- 5Martin
- 17Harper
- 16McKiernan
- 11Hill
- 9Whitehall
- 14Abrahams
Substitutes
- 7Carter
- 10Hesketh
- 12Langston
- 21Rutherford
- 30Ebanks
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 2Williams
- 35Bevan
- 7Worthington
- 3Reckord
- 6Richards-Everton
- 32Staunton
- 8D'Ath
- 19Wakefield
- 15Pearson
- 14Linton
Substitutes
- 5Hunt
- 9Fisher
- 10Toure
- 11Scrimshaw
- 17Johnson
- Referee:
- Paul Johnson
Match details to follow.