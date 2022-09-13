Close menu
National League
EastleighEastleigh19:45YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: Silverlake Stadium, England

Eastleigh v Yeovil Town

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 20Oyenuga
  • 2Camp
  • 8Cissé
  • 19Panter
  • 5Martin
  • 17Harper
  • 16McKiernan
  • 11Hill
  • 9Whitehall
  • 14Abrahams

Substitutes

  • 7Carter
  • 10Hesketh
  • 12Langston
  • 21Rutherford
  • 30Ebanks

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Williams
  • 35Bevan
  • 7Worthington
  • 3Reckord
  • 6Richards-Everton
  • 32Staunton
  • 8D'Ath
  • 19Wakefield
  • 15Pearson
  • 14Linton

Substitutes

  • 5Hunt
  • 9Fisher
  • 10Toure
  • 11Scrimshaw
  • 17Johnson
Referee:
Paul Johnson

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield7520146817
2Wrexham75111971216
3Notts County74301861215
4Solihull Moors74211881014
5Boreham Wood7421126614
6Wealdstone742185314
7Barnet74121310313
8Bromley741288013
9York732275211
10Woking7313109110
11Eastleigh731389-110
12Maidstone United73131016-610
13Southend72236608
14Oldham722379-28
15Dag & Red7223812-48
16Torquay721447-37
17Maidenhead United7214610-47
18Dorking72141120-97
19Gateshead71331112-16
20Yeovil713368-26
21Aldershot7205813-56
22Halifax712449-55
23Altrincham7043613-74
24Scunthorpe7106715-83
