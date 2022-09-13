Torquay United v Solihull Moors

TorquayTorquay United19:45Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Line-ups
Torquay
Formation 4-4-2
- 22Lovett
- 2Crowe
- 5Omar
- 11Evans
- 7Hanson
- 6Marshall
- 10Andrews
- 14McGavin
- 15Wyatt
- 19Goodwin
- 21Moxey
Substitutes
- 1Halstead
- 3Martin
- 8Hall
- 9Jarvis
- 26Iseguan
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Moulden
- 2Clarke
- 3Coker
- 9Dallas
- 7Sbarra
- 5Howe
- 8Maycock
- 10Osborne
- 14Kelly
- 15Kelleher
- 19Reid
Substitutes
- 4Storer
- 11Barnett
- 12McNally
- 20Whelan
- 27Parsons
- Referee:
- Gary Parsons
Match details to follow.