National League
TorquayTorquay United19:45Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: Plainmoor, England

Torquay United v Solihull Moors

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Lovett
  • 2Crowe
  • 5Omar
  • 11Evans
  • 7Hanson
  • 6Marshall
  • 10Andrews
  • 14McGavin
  • 15Wyatt
  • 19Goodwin
  • 21Moxey

Substitutes

  • 1Halstead
  • 3Martin
  • 8Hall
  • 9Jarvis
  • 26Iseguan

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Moulden
  • 2Clarke
  • 3Coker
  • 9Dallas
  • 7Sbarra
  • 5Howe
  • 8Maycock
  • 10Osborne
  • 14Kelly
  • 15Kelleher
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 4Storer
  • 11Barnett
  • 12McNally
  • 20Whelan
  • 27Parsons
Referee:
Gary Parsons

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield7520146817
2Wrexham75111971216
3Notts County74301861215
4Solihull Moors74211881014
5Boreham Wood7421126614
6Wealdstone742185314
7Barnet74121310313
8Bromley741288013
9York732275211
10Woking7313109110
11Eastleigh731389-110
12Maidstone United73131016-610
13Southend72236608
14Oldham722379-28
15Dag & Red7223812-48
16Torquay721447-37
17Maidenhead United7214610-47
18Dorking72141120-97
19Gateshead71331112-16
20Yeovil713368-26
21Aldershot7205813-56
22Halifax712449-55
23Altrincham7043613-74
24Scunthorpe7106715-83
