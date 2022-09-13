FC Halifax Town v Gateshead

HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45GatesheadGateshead
Line-ups
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 24Minihan
- 3Senior
- 20Gilmour
- 6Stott
- 16Keane
- 14Hunter
- 10Warburton
- 9Dieseruvwe
- 18Capello
- 5Debrah
Substitutes
- 2Golden
- 8Spence
- 17Harker
- 22Arthur
- 25Slew
Gateshead
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Langley
- 2Tinkler
- 6Storey
- 12Ward
- 28Gallacher
- 41Mills
- 8Bailey
- 10Olley
- 11Campbell
- 9Blackett
- 19Harris
Substitutes
- 7Allan
- 14Forbes
- 20Hasani
- 31Montgomery
- 45Yussuf
- Referee:
- Scott Jackson
Match details to follow.