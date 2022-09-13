Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45GatesheadGateshead
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium, England

FC Halifax Town v Gateshead

From the section National League

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 24Minihan
  • 3Senior
  • 20Gilmour
  • 6Stott
  • 16Keane
  • 14Hunter
  • 10Warburton
  • 9Dieseruvwe
  • 18Capello
  • 5Debrah

Substitutes

  • 2Golden
  • 8Spence
  • 17Harker
  • 22Arthur
  • 25Slew

Gateshead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Langley
  • 2Tinkler
  • 6Storey
  • 12Ward
  • 28Gallacher
  • 41Mills
  • 8Bailey
  • 10Olley
  • 11Campbell
  • 9Blackett
  • 19Harris

Substitutes

  • 7Allan
  • 14Forbes
  • 20Hasani
  • 31Montgomery
  • 45Yussuf
Referee:
Scott Jackson

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield7520146817
2Wrexham75111971216
3Notts County74301861215
4Solihull Moors74211881014
5Boreham Wood7421126614
6Wealdstone742185314
7Barnet74121310313
8Bromley741288013
9York732275211
10Woking7313109110
11Eastleigh731389-110
12Maidstone United73131016-610
13Southend72236608
14Oldham722379-28
15Dag & Red7223812-48
16Torquay721447-37
17Maidenhead United7214610-47
18Dorking72141120-97
19Gateshead71331112-16
20Yeovil713368-26
21Aldershot7205813-56
22Halifax712449-55
23Altrincham7043613-74
24Scunthorpe7106715-83
