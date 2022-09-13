Close menu
National League
ChesterfieldChesterfield19:45SouthendSouthend United
Venue: Technique Stadium, England

Chesterfield v Southend United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Covolan Cauagnari
  • 3Horton
  • 5Grimes
  • 26Oldaker
  • 21Miller
  • 12Williams
  • 20King
  • 28Banks
  • 11Clarke
  • 7Mandeville
  • 27Quigley

Substitutes

  • 4Akinola
  • 6Maguire
  • 10Cooper
  • 18Uchegbulam
  • 22Gyasi

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Andeng-Ndi
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 5Hobson
  • 15Dackers
  • 12Clifford
  • 6Kensdale
  • 22Lopata
  • 17Miley
  • 18Fonguck
  • 22Mooney
  • 11Powell

Substitutes

  • 4Lomas
  • 7Bridge
  • 19Wreh
  • 24Demetriou
  • 39Hyde
Referee:
Aaron Jackson

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield7520146817
2Wrexham75111971216
3Notts County74301861215
4Solihull Moors74211881014
5Boreham Wood7421126614
6Wealdstone742185314
7Barnet74121310313
8Bromley741288013
9York732275211
10Woking7313109110
11Eastleigh731389-110
12Maidstone United73131016-610
13Southend72236608
14Oldham722379-28
15Dag & Red7223812-48
16Torquay721447-37
17Maidenhead United7214610-47
18Dorking72141120-97
19Gateshead71331112-16
20Yeovil713368-26
21Aldershot7205813-56
22Halifax712449-55
23Altrincham7043613-74
24Scunthorpe7106715-83
View full National League table

