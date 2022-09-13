Chesterfield v Southend United

ChesterfieldChesterfield19:45SouthendSouthend United
Line-ups
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Covolan Cauagnari
- 3Horton
- 5Grimes
- 26Oldaker
- 21Miller
- 12Williams
- 20King
- 28Banks
- 11Clarke
- 7Mandeville
- 27Quigley
Substitutes
- 4Akinola
- 6Maguire
- 10Cooper
- 18Uchegbulam
- 22Gyasi
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Andeng-Ndi
- 2Scott-Morriss
- 5Hobson
- 15Dackers
- 12Clifford
- 6Kensdale
- 22Lopata
- 17Miley
- 18Fonguck
- 22Mooney
- 11Powell
Substitutes
- 4Lomas
- 7Bridge
- 19Wreh
- 24Demetriou
- 39Hyde
- Referee:
- Aaron Jackson
Match details to follow.