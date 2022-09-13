Close menu
National League
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United19:45WealdstoneWealdstone
Venue: Gallagher Stadium, England

Maidstone United v Wealdstone

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Mersin
  • 2Hoyte
  • Galvin
  • 15Booty
  • 8Corne
  • 5Fowler
  • 10Barham
  • 17Pattison
  • 21Deacon
  • 24Lyons-Foster
  • 29Gurung

Substitutes

  • 1Hadler
  • 7Alabi
  • 16Fawole
  • 27Iandolo
  • 34Cawley

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Howes
  • 2Cook
  • 4Charles
  • 10Browne
  • 8Ferguson
  • 5Elerewe
  • 9Olomola
  • 11Sesay
  • 22Kretzschmar
  • 23Mundle-Smith
  • 28Habergham

Substitutes

  • 6Barrett
  • 7Allarakhia
  • 17Hutchinson
  • 18Dyer
  • 19Napa
Referee:
Alan Dale

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield7520146817
2Wrexham75111971216
3Notts County74301861215
4Solihull Moors74211881014
5Boreham Wood7421126614
6Wealdstone742185314
7Barnet74121310313
8Bromley741288013
9York732275211
10Woking7313109110
11Eastleigh731389-110
12Maidstone United73131016-610
13Southend72236608
14Oldham722379-28
15Dag & Red7223812-48
16Torquay721447-37
17Maidenhead United7214610-47
18Dorking72141120-97
19Gateshead71331112-16
20Yeovil713368-26
21Aldershot7205813-56
22Halifax712449-55
23Altrincham7043613-74
24Scunthorpe7106715-83
View full National League table

