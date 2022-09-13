Close menu
National League
WokingWoking19:45OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium, England

Woking v Oldham Athletic

Woking v Oldham Athletic

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 12Moss
  • 4Cuthbert
  • 17Kellerman
  • 3Casey
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 23Anderson
  • 24Ince
  • 11Johnson
  • 10Amond
  • 8Daly

Substitutes

  • 1Wady
  • 5McNerney
  • 7Korboa
  • 18Roles
  • 29Vokins

Oldham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 19Norman
  • 24Okagbue
  • 5McGahey
  • 14Sheron
  • 23Wellens
  • 21Threlkeld
  • 7Stobbs
  • 15Roberts
  • 16Cooper
  • 20Fondop-Talum
  • 18Tollitt

Substitutes

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 2Clarke
  • 10Burgess
  • 13McGlynn
  • 29Luamba
Referee:
Wayne Cartmel

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield7520146817
2Wrexham75111971216
3Notts County74301861215
4Solihull Moors74211881014
5Boreham Wood7421126614
6Wealdstone742185314
7Barnet74121310313
8Bromley741288013
9York732275211
10Woking7313109110
11Eastleigh731389-110
12Maidstone United73131016-610
13Southend72236608
14Oldham722379-28
15Dag & Red7223812-48
16Torquay721447-37
17Maidenhead United7214610-47
18Dorking72141120-97
19Gateshead71331112-16
20Yeovil713368-26
21Aldershot7205813-56
22Halifax712449-55
23Altrincham7043613-74
24Scunthorpe7106715-83
View full National League table

