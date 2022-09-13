Close menu
National League
AltrinchamAltrincham19:45ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium, England

Altrincham v Scunthorpe United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Altrincham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Byrne
  • 22Barrows
  • 31Malone
  • 2Jones
  • 8Lundstram
  • 26Jones
  • 10Osborne
  • 5Mullarkey
  • 16Conn-Clarke
  • 11Colclough
  • 30Dinanga

Substitutes

  • 3Brockbank
  • 17Jackson
  • 23Cooper
  • 27Bennett
  • 33Kaja

Scunthorpe

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Dewhurst
  • 2Ogle
  • 25Apter
  • 15Taft
  • 19Butterfield
  • 6Boyce
  • 28Gallimore
  • 4Whitehouse
  • 9Nuttall
  • 27Fletcher
  • 29Marsh

Substitutes

  • 3O'Malley
  • 7Feeney
  • 8Beestin
  • 12Rowe
  • 16Foster
Referee:
Michael Barlow

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield7520146817
2Wrexham75111971216
3Notts County74301861215
4Solihull Moors74211881014
5Boreham Wood7421126614
6Wealdstone742185314
7Barnet74121310313
8Bromley741288013
9York732275211
10Woking7313109110
11Eastleigh731389-110
12Maidstone United73131016-610
13Southend72236608
14Oldham722379-28
15Dag & Red7223812-48
16Torquay721447-37
17Maidenhead United7214610-47
18Dorking72141120-97
19Gateshead71331112-16
20Yeovil713368-26
21Aldershot7205813-56
22Halifax712449-55
23Altrincham7043613-74
24Scunthorpe7106715-83
View full National League table

