National League
WrexhamWrexham19:45Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: Racecourse Ground, Wales

Wrexham v Dagenham & Redbridge

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Howard
  • 14Forde
  • 5Hayden
  • 30Jones
  • 32Cleworth
  • 4Tozer
  • 19Mendy
  • 8Young
  • 7Davies
  • 10Mullin
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 3McFadzean
  • 6Tunnicliffe
  • 18Dalby
  • 31Watson
  • 38Lee

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 17Zouma
  • 19Ling
  • 12Robinson
  • 11Weston
  • 5Grant
  • 8Sagaf
  • 20da Silva Vilhete
  • 24Morias
  • 9McCallum
  • 7Walker

Substitutes

  • 6Mussa
  • 13Strizovic
  • 25Phipps
  • 35Lawson
Referee:
Jacob Miles

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield7520146817
2Wrexham75111971216
3Notts County74301861215
4Solihull Moors74211881014
5Boreham Wood7421126614
6Wealdstone742185314
7Barnet74121310313
8Bromley741288013
9York732275211
10Woking7313109110
11Eastleigh731389-110
12Maidstone United73131016-610
13Southend72236608
14Oldham722379-28
15Dag & Red7223812-48
16Torquay721447-37
17Maidenhead United7214610-47
18Dorking72141120-97
19Gateshead71331112-16
20Yeovil713368-26
21Aldershot7205813-56
22Halifax712449-55
23Altrincham7043613-74
24Scunthorpe7106715-83
View full National League table

